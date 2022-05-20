LIBERTY — Celebration is a time of coming together. On Thursday, May 19, Liberty North’s baseball and girls' soccer teams did that by storming the field together in jubilation.
Liberty North’s Tate McGuire hit a two run walk-off to secure the Class 6 District 8 Championship for the Eagles. Only two minutes later, Megan Hinnenkamp netted her first of two goals in the Class 4 District 8 Championship.
After winning, Liberty North’s baseball team jumped on the bus back to their school from Creekside Baseball Park. The team entered the Crossley Family Activity Complex with 10 minutes remaining in the girls' soccer game.
The girls team was leading 4-0 at the time as Liberty North fans stood in their seats to give the baseball team a standing ovation. At full-time, the soccer team sprinted towards goalkeeper Karli Angle to celebrate with her after another strong game.
Minutes passed and the soccer team was handed the Class 4 District 8 trophy. The first people to sprint onto the field after the girls received their trophy were the boys from the baseball team.
In an incredible moment, the two team’s hugged and congratulated one another on their hard work this season. In a short 20 seconds, they were able to have this special time together. This time as district champions.
“When the baseball players came, it was unreal,” sophomore soccer player Lauren Wood said. “I never thought that I would experience something like that.”
Senior soccer player Ava Baker said she has created strong bonds and relationships with the baseball team, which truly made the moment special.
“It was one of the best experiences that I have ever had at North,” Baker said. “I have a lot of friends on the baseball team, they have had a great season. It’s great for both of us to play in the district championship and to come out on top. It’s a great feeling.”
