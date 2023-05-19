Liberty North meets Staley in district championship today

PARKVILLE — Liberty North squeaked out a 2-0 win over Oak Park in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals on Thursday, May 18. The win for the Eagles advances them to the district championship game against Staley on Friday, May 19.
Against Oak Park, Liberty North scored their first run on a wild pitch that came in the bottom of the second inning. Cole Young used his speed to get down the third base line and score the opening run of the game.
It would take some time to add insurance for Liberty North. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Jack Lemasters drove in Young to double the Eagles lead. A solid swing by Lemasters up the middle of the field allowed Liberty North to add to the scoreline.
The bats stayed cold for a while as Liberty North finished with seven hits. Jackson Downing led the team with two hits in the victory.
The offense did enough to get the win, but it was the pitching that allowed little hope of a comeback for Oak Park.
Camden Brashear earned the start and went four innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk. Brashear also struck out four batters in the win. Ty Wisdom came into relief and shut down the Northmen. He allowed just one hit and two strikeouts to close the game. Oak Park had just one extra base hit for the entire game.
The win for Liberty North pushes them to the district championship. It is the third straight appearance in the title game for the Eagles. They won last year’s district title on a walk-off which propelled them to winning the state championship.
On Friday, the Eagles will meet Staley. The Falcons defeated Liberty 5-3 in the semifinals on Thursday, May 18. Liberty North defeated Staley 21-15 in their only matchup in the regular season. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
