Liberty North's Jack Lemasters hits RBI single against Oak Park in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinal on Thursday, May 18. 

PARKVILLE — Liberty North squeaked out a 2-0 win over Oak Park in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals on Thursday, May 18. The win for the Eagles advances them to the district championship game against Staley on Friday, May 19.

Against Oak Park, Liberty North scored their first run on a wild pitch that came in the bottom of the second inning. Cole Young used his speed to get down the third base line and score the opening run of the game.

Liberty North meets Staley in district championship today

Liberty North's Jackson Downing celebrates reaching first base against Oak Park on Thursday, May 18. 
Liberty North meets Staley in district championship today

Liberty North's Trey Snyder dives into first base against Oak Park on Thursday, May 18. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.