LIBERTY — The Eagles continue their strong run of play as they defeated St. Joseph Central on Monday, April 11. Liberty North came from behind to take the win in the opening game of the Northland Tournament by a score of 12-10.
Liberty North trailed 7-0 entering the fifth inning. The Eagles finally scored as they put up two runs in the top of the fifth. The Indians responded with a three-run bottom portion of the frame to take back in the momentum. Central led 10-2 going into the sixth.
In the sixth, Liberty North came back to life as the team put up six massive runs to get within striking distance in Creekside Baseball Complex. Liberty North’s Landon McGinnis led the team with three hits along with three RBIs and a huge home run. Trey Wisdom also accounted for three RBIs as the team trailed 10-9 entering the final frame.
Frankie Palma entered the batters box and drilled a double for the game-tying run as the Eagles and Indians went into extra innings tied at 10. Zach DeFreece accounted for the final six outs of the game for Liberty North. He pitched beautifully to shut the door on the opponents from the north.
The Eagles grabbed the lead in the top of the eighth inning and the Indians could not come back. The win for the Eagles should give them strong momentum in this tournament after the team fell to Ray-Pec on Friday, April 8.
The Panthers got the best of the Eagles by a score of 8-4, but Liberty North put that loss behind them after the come-from-behind-win against Central. The Eagles will face off against Park Hill South on Tuesday, April 12.
