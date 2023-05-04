Liberty North (22-6) is coming off a difficult week of play. Liberty North competed in the River City Baseball Tournament in Lawrence, Kansas. The tournament pits Kansas schools against Missouri schools. Liberty North took just one win out of the four games played in this two-day event.
On April 17, Liberty North won 3-0 over Blue Valley. Trey Snyder and Jackson Downing were the two players to record a RBI in the victory. Camden Brashear pitched all seven innings and allowed just one hit while recording five strike outs.
Following the win, Liberty lost to Olathe North 3-2 that same day. Downing led the team again from the batter’s box. He had two hits and the only RBI as the Eagles could only muster four total hits. Sean Combs pitched three innings and allowed just three hits and zero earned runs in the no-decision.
Liberty North lost their following game 3-5 to Olathe East on Friday, April 28. It was the first time lost back-to-back games since late March.
Liberty North tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but as the game went into extra innings, Olathe East earned the win in the eighth.
The fourth game of the tournament pitted Liberty North against Shawnee Heights. The game was canceled to due to weather in the third inning. The game will not be made up and did not go against the Eagles’ record.
In their latest game, Liberty North and Staley clashed for an offensive explosion. The Eagles took the win 21-15 in a football-like scoring event of a game. The Eagles scored eight runs in the first inning and followed with 11 in the fourth inning.
Downing accounted for seven RBIs in the win as he finished with four hits, including a home run. Josiah Hall also hit a home run in the victory over the Falcons.
As the lead-off man, Snyder finished with six hits on six at-bats to get the Eagles going in the lineup. Sean Combs came into relief and provided a steady arm for the Eagles. He allowed just four hits and one earned run in three innings of work.
Liberty North is ranked fourth in the latest Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings, which came out on Tuesday, May 2. Blue Springs South (22-3), Fort Zumwalt West (22-6) and Rock Bridge are ahead of the Eagles.
The Eagles will face Ray-Pec in a three-game series beginning Thursday, May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.