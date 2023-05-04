Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North’s Sean Combs was a key figure in the Eagles’ win over Staley on Monday, May 1.

 Courier-Tribune file photo

Liberty North (22-6) is coming off a difficult week of play. Liberty North competed in the River City Baseball Tournament in Lawrence, Kansas. The tournament pits Kansas schools against Missouri schools. Liberty North took just one win out of the four games played in this two-day event.

On April 17, Liberty North won 3-0 over Blue Valley. Trey Snyder and Jackson Downing were the two players to record a RBI in the victory. Camden Brashear pitched all seven innings and allowed just one hit while recording five strike outs.

