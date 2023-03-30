LIBERTY — Liberty North faced Lee’s Summit West in a three-game series across four days. The Eagles defeated the Titans once and lost two straight to Lee’s Summit West. Following the two losses, the Eagles defeated Park Hill to get back in the win column.
The busy week started on Friday, March 24, as the Eagles won over the Titans 5-0. Tate McGuire was huge for the Eagles as he pitched five innings and struck out 10 batters. Ty Wisdom came into the game and closed it out for the Eagles’ win. Sean Combs led the team with three RBIs.
On Saturday, March 25, Liberty North dropped their first game of the season by losing to Lee’s Summit West 2-1.
Jackson Downing pitched 5 2/3 innings and had five strikeouts for the Eagles. The bats just couldn’t string enough hits together to get the win, but Dakota Hanna led the team with two hits.
The Eagles could not bounce back in the final game against Lee’s Summit West on Monday, March 27. The Titans earned the win 5-4 as Andrew Agnew pitched four innings for Liberty North. Cole Young, Bo Jonas and McGuire all finished with two hits in the loss.
Liberty North regained their form with a 15-6 win against Park Hill on Tuesday, March 28.
A trio of pitchers combined to help Liberty North take the win. Camden Brashear, Gabe Perry and Combs were the committee of pitchers able to get the job done.
Young led the way in the batter’s box as he reached base in every at-bat. Young hit for a double and finished with three RBIs.
Liberty North will be back in action in the Springfield Tournament on Friday, March 31. They will face Glendale and Republic in the first day of action.
The Eagles will then meet Kickapoo and Rolla on Saturday, April 1.
