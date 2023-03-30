Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North’s Tate McGuire has been a key player this season for the Eagles.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Liberty North faced Lee’s Summit West in a three-game series across four days. The Eagles defeated the Titans once and lost two straight to Lee’s Summit West. Following the two losses, the Eagles defeated Park Hill to get back in the win column.

The busy week started on Friday, March 24, as the Eagles won over the Titans 5-0. Tate McGuire was huge for the Eagles as he pitched five innings and struck out 10 batters. Ty Wisdom came into the game and closed it out for the Eagles’ win. Sean Combs led the team with three RBIs.

