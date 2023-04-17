Sports writer Liam Keating breaks down Liberty North's series win over Blue Springs South.

LIBERTY — It was the biggest series of the season so far for the Eagles. Liberty North hosted a double header against Blue Springs South April 13. It was a rematch of the 2022 Class 6 State Championship game. The game also pitted the top two ranked squads this season against each other.

Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's Bo Jonas celebrates after reaching second base against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. 

The Eagles won game one by a final score of 9-3. Starting pitcher for Liberty North Tate McGuire dominated. He pitched six innings and allowed six hits and three earned runs. Those runs came in the sixth inning of play during his last course of action. McGuire, a University of Arkansas Commit, struck out 10 batters during the game.

Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's bench looks on as Bo Jonas hits against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. 
Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's Andrew Agnew and Bo Jonas against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. 
Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North head coach Ryan Stegall during a game against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. 

