LIBERTY — It was the biggest series of the season so far for the Eagles. Liberty North hosted a double header against Blue Springs South April 13. It was a rematch of the 2022 Class 6 State Championship game. The game also pitted the top two ranked squads this season against each other.
The Eagles won game one by a final score of 9-3. Starting pitcher for Liberty North Tate McGuire dominated. He pitched six innings and allowed six hits and three earned runs. Those runs came in the sixth inning of play during his last course of action. McGuire, a University of Arkansas Commit, struck out 10 batters during the game.
“It felt really good, there are good players on both teams and I’m glad we got them on their heels a little bit,” McGuire said. “The rankings don’t matter that much, but you always see them. So, it feels good to beat the guys ahead of you.”
McGuire also went 4-for-4 from the plate and scored three times. But, the highlight ace came from Josiah Hall, who drilled a grand slam in the fifth inning. Bo Jonas finished with two RBIs and Ty Wisdom finished with two hits in game one. Wisdom also came into relief for McGuire as he closed out the game and gave Liberty North the win.
In the second game of the double header, Liberty North topped Blue Springs South 8-5. It was a rocky start for pitcher Andrew Agnew. The starter allowed three earned runs in the opening inning and head coach Ryan Stegall shared that he was down to his final batter if he could not retire his opponent.
But, Agnew found a way to battle back. He closed out the first inning and then sat down the next 12 Blue Springs South players. Agnew did not allow a hit after the first inning as he finished with seven strikeouts in five innings of work. He allowed five hits and three earned runs, all coming in the opening frame.
“Agnew had a rough first inning, but he did not allow a hit after that. He was fantastic,” Stegall said. “It was a huge night because we were able to beat a team like that twice. I believe that they were playing their best baseball.”
Four players finished with a double for Liberty North: Cole Young, Dakota Hanna, Jonas and McGuire. It was Hall that was the most lethal at the plate. He finished with two hits and two RBIs in game two.
Wisdom came in for Agnew in the sixth inning. He pitched the final two innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters in the victory. Starting shortstop for the Eagles Trey Snyder was impressed with his team as they topped the Jaguars in both games.
“Baseball is a game of failure, we fail more than we succeed. So, to have that confidence when you’re down is a big thing and the most important,” he said. “It feels really good, and playing for Coach James really meant a lot to all of us.”
The final game of the three-game series was played on Friday, April 14. Liberty North traveled to Blue Springs South, but they came away with the loss. The Jaguars grabbed the 4-3 win to avoid the sweep.
The third inning was crucial for the Jaguars. They scored all four of their runs in that inning as Liberty North’s Jackson Downing was on the mound. Blue Springs South was held scoreless for the entirety of the game except for the third inning, where they earned a couple of singles and a double, which did the damage.
Jonas finished with two RBIs to lead the team, which included a solo home run in the second inning. But, the offense wasn’t able to do enough as Blue Springs South earned the win.
Liberty North will be back in action against Park Hill South on Wednesday, April 19.
