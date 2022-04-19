LIBERTY — The strong winds blew into Liberty North’s home field from dead center as two of the best starting pitchers in the state faced off. Liberty North’s Aaron Lewis and Liberty’s Karson Milbrandt took to the bump to try and lead their team to victory.
A close game that came down to crucial hitting by the Eagles gave Liberty North the 2-1 win over their rival Monday, April 18.
The opening run for the Eagles came in first inning as Milbrandt began to settle into the game and conduct his business. Lewis was equally as impressive going up against his counterpart that he knows well.
“I knew it was going to be a pitcher’s duel, it really was about who was going to get off of the mound first,” Lewis said. “I’ve been friends with him since I was 8 or 9 years old, friendly competition every single time we play each other.”
Liberty was able to tie the game in the fourth inning. The Blue Jays' small-ball style was put into play perfection in the inning. Addison Smith was able to single to right field.
After a sacrifice bunt, Nathan Hall hit a single to right center field to score Smith, leveling the score at one run a piece. Smith ended the game going 3-3 from the plate, which included a double.
Milbrandt kept cooking on the mound for Liberty. He finished with a complete game going a full six innings while striking out 10 batters with zero walks. Lewis finished after five innings with five strikeouts.
In the sixth inning, Ty Wisdom replaced Lewis on the mound. Wisdom located his pitches inside and out and made quick work of the Blue Jays' batters in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the rival teams were knotted at one run. Milbrandt was still pitching for the Blue Jays as Liberty North was able to get a runner on the base. Liberty North’s Trey Snyder was able to lay down a well-executed bunt for the sacrifice.
Matthew Hutson stepped to the plate and drilled a shot into the outfield, leading to a sacrifice fly and bringing home the last run of the game for Liberty North.
“He throws fast balls a lot. I got up in the count so I knew he was throwing me one,” Hustson said of his hit. “I was just sitting on it.”
Wisdom came back to the mound to try and close the game out for the Eagles as they led 2-1. Liberty was able to get a runner on a base with one out, but Wisdom was trying his hardest to focus on the plate.
“We got the momentum from my great teammates, I had great defense behind me,” he said. “They like to play small ball and so you have to keep an eye on them because you never know. Liberty is a dang good program, you never know that they have up their sleeve.”
The final at-bat for Liberty ended in a strikeout from Wisdom. In only two innings of work, he threw five strikeouts while keeping his composure in the most important part of the game. Wisdom credited the environment around the team with the victory.
“It’s definitely a loose feeling, we have a ton of good guys with senior leaders,” Wisdom said. “They are fun to be around and they bring the energy every day. It’s a good atmosphere. I love this group of guys.”
The Blue Jays’ record moves to 12-4 while the Eagles improve to 16-5 on the season. Liberty will be on the road against a stingy Ray-Pec squad on Wednesday, April 20. Liberty North play at Park Hill on Tuesday, April 19.
Shutting the door on your neighbors! 🔥🔥🔥📸: @liamkeating7 https://t.co/J9xT8NDPHJ pic.twitter.com/Zpb10ldf4o— CourierTribuneSports (@myCTsports) April 18, 2022
