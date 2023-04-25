LIBERTY — The Eagles' baseball season keeps humming along as Liberty North notches win after win. Liberty North has won 12 of their last 13 games with their lone loss coming at the hands of Blue Springs South on April 14. Since that defeat, Liberty North has strung together five straight wins.
Liberty North defeated Park Hill South 9-1 April 19. Camden Brashear pitched four innings and allowed four hits and just one earned run in the victory. Trey Snyder nailed a home run and Ty Wisdom was able to claim a triple in the away win.
The Eagles kept their winning ways alive by sweeping Blue Springs in a three-game set last weekend. On the road, Liberty North won 11-5 April 20. Tate McGuire pitched six innings and allowed just three hits, one earned run and struck out nine batters. Cole Young and McGuire finished with two RBIs each in the game one win.
In game two, Liberty North defeated the Wildcats 5-3 on Friday, April 21. The Eagles opened the game by scoring four wins in the first inning to set the tone. Jackson Downing pitched four innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven batters. Wisdom closed the door pitching the final three innings to take the win.
On Saturday, April 22, the Eagles took the final game of the set by a final score 5-3. Liberty led 5-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before the Wildcats scored their first runs. Andrew Agnew pitched six innings and allowed just two hits and struck out four batters. Bo Jonas hit a three-run homer to boost the Eagles.
In their latest game, Liberty North beat Platte County 6-2 on Monday, April 24. The Eagles led 3-0 entering the fifth inning before Platte County tried to mount a comeback. The Pirates scored two runs in the fifth inning, but the Eagles responded by scoring three in the sixth inning to win comfortably.
McGuire finished with two doubles and three RBIs in the win. Cooper Philbrick also hit a double. Gabe Perry tossed five innings and allowed six hits and two earned runs as he struck out two batters.
The Eagles will be competing in the River City Tournament hosted in Lawrence, Kansas. The two-day event will begin Friday, April 28, and finishes the following day. Liberty North will play four games against Blue Valley, Olathe North, Olathe East and Shawnee Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.