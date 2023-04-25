Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's bench looks on as Bo Jonas hits against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Eagles' baseball season keeps humming along as Liberty North notches win after win. Liberty North has won 12 of their last 13 games with their lone loss coming at the hands of Blue Springs South on April 14. Since that defeat, Liberty North has strung together five straight wins.

Liberty North defeated Park Hill South 9-1 April 19. Camden Brashear pitched four innings and allowed four hits and just one earned run in the victory. Trey Snyder nailed a home run and Ty Wisdom was able to claim a triple in the away win.

