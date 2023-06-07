LIBERTY — Liberty North’s baseball season was full of highs and lows. The Eagles impressed all year with big-time wins and overcame adversity. The season came full circle as the Eagles hoisted the Class 6 State Championship trophy Saturday, June 3.
Liberty North topped Francis Howell 9-3 to win back-to-back state titles. The Eagles are the first school in the highest classification to win back-to-back state championships since 1982. Hazelwood Central won back-to-back titles in 1981-82 in the largest class at the time, Class 4A.
“It was an amazing feeling to go back-to-back, and to keep the state trophy in the city for three years straight was pretty special,” second baseman and pitcher Ty Wisdom said.
The Eagles’ roster has been packed with college baseball talent, but they still needed to prove their worth in big-time games. As head coach Ryan Stegall often shared, Liberty North received everyone’s best effort this season.
In the championship game, Liberty North scored the first six runs and were the superior squad as offense, pitching and defense were all clicking.
On offense, Jack Lemasters and Wisdom led the team with two RBIs. Lemasters found a groove towards the bottom of the order for Liberty North. Just when opposing pitchers thought they were out of the gauntlet, there was still power remaining. Joe Hall, Cole Young, Preston Denmark and Lemasters all recorded hits in the bottom half of the lineup.
“The best time to get hot is in the postseason. I took that role in the bottom of the lineup seriously,” Lemasters said. “Some may say that playing in the bottom of the lineup, you are not a great hitter, but I tried hard to set the tone for the top of the lineup.”
Andrew Agnew pitched four innings for Liberty North. The left-handed pitcher will be playing college baseball at Missouri S&T in the fall. He allowed two hits and one earned run. Wisdom, a University of Kansas signee, pitching the final three innings to win the state title.
The Eagles found themselves in the championship game by slugging out a low-scoring affair in the semifinals. Liberty North defeated Nixa 2-1 on Friday, June 2.
Jackson Downing earned just one of two hits for the Eagles. One of the hits came in the first inning. Tate McGuire hit a ground ball, which ended up being an error on Nixa. Downing was able to score following the error. Liberty North’s second run came soon thereafter as Bo Jonas drove home Noah Whalley, who was pinch running for McGuire.
“We knew what we needed to do, we had a scouting report in hand. I wanted to take my time in the box and just start something,” Downing said. “Everything just fell in our favor with a couple of errors made, and Tate did a great job on the mound keeping us in the game.”
McGuire, the phenom pitcher for the Eagles, earned the start against Nixa. He allowed five hits and struck out 11 batters in six innings of work. McGuire’s command all season has been impressive. On the biggest stage, he delivered.
“It was awesome winning it last year, but even more so winning it this year because it is unheard of to go back-to-back,” McGuire said. “When you can do it for Coach James, it is an awesome feeling.”
Just as they played throughout the regular season, the team dedicated the final two games to coach Rob James, who passed away from cancer earlier in the season. The legacy of James does not end with this season, according to the players.
“His legacy will never end at Liberty North. He touched so many different programs from volleyball to football to basketball,” Wisdom said. “It is not just the baseball community. We did it all for him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.