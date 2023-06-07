LIBERTY — Liberty North’s baseball season was full of highs and lows. The Eagles impressed all year with big-time wins and overcame adversity. The season came full circle as the Eagles hoisted the Class 6 State Championship trophy Saturday, June 3.

Liberty North topped Francis Howell 9-3 to win back-to-back state titles. The Eagles are the first school in the highest classification to win back-to-back state championships since 1982. Hazelwood Central won back-to-back titles in 1981-82 in the largest class at the time, Class 4A.

Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North’s Ty Wisdom and Bo Jonas celebrate after defeating Nixa in the Class 6 State Semifinals on Friday, June 2.
Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North’s senior class poses with the Class 6 State Championship trophy on Saturday, June 3.
Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North’s full team poses with the Class 6 State Championship trophy on Saturday, June 3.

