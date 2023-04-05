Liberty North baseball

Liberty North’s Ty Wisdom has been a key player in the Eagles' lineup this season. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Eagles have finished another successful week of play. Liberty North (11-3) traveled south to Springfield to play in the Red and Blue Tournament. The run of good play began March 30 with a 5-0 win over Republic.

Liberty North’s Tate McGuire and Ty Wisdom combined for a great performance on the mound against Republic. McGuire earned the start and pitched four innings, allowing six hits and zero runs. He struck out seven batters in the win. Wisdom struck out seven batters in three innings pitched as he closed out the game for the Eagles. Josiah Hall and Wisdom led the team in hits with two each in the victory.

