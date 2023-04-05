LIBERTY — The Eagles have finished another successful week of play. Liberty North (11-3) traveled south to Springfield to play in the Red and Blue Tournament. The run of good play began March 30 with a 5-0 win over Republic.
Liberty North’s Tate McGuire and Ty Wisdom combined for a great performance on the mound against Republic. McGuire earned the start and pitched four innings, allowing six hits and zero runs. He struck out seven batters in the win. Wisdom struck out seven batters in three innings pitched as he closed out the game for the Eagles. Josiah Hall and Wisdom led the team in hits with two each in the victory.
The Eagles dropped a close game to Glendale on Friday, March 31. Glendale edged Liberty North 2-0 as the Eagles could only muster three total hits. Two of those came from Wisdom. Jackson Downing pitched the entire game, lasting six total innings and allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Downing finished with seven strikeouts in the defeat.
Two victories in a single day came for Liberty North on Saturday, April 1. The Eagles dominated Kickapoo 12-2 and Rolla 17-1 in easy victories as they bounced back after the loss to Glendale.
Liberty North came back to the Northland and beat Grain Valley 14-4 at home on Monday, April 3. Grain Valley took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Eagles bounced back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. The fireworks came in the fourth inning as the Eagles put nine runs across the board to thwart Grain Valley. Bo Jonas led the team with two RBIs. Trey Snyder and Hall collected two hits each in the victory.
The Eagles next game will pit them against Kearney (6-4) away from home on Wednesday, April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.