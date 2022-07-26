LIBERTY — Iowa Western Community College is renowned for being one of the top junior college baseball programs in the country. When Liberty North’s Aaron Lewis was offered a scholarship from the Reivers in 2021, he jumped at the offer to play college baseball.
Lewis was excited to join Iowa Western because of its pedigree and coaching staff led by Marc Rardin. The Reivers claimed three JUCO National Championships under Rardin and sent many top players to power-five conference schools along with chances to play in the MLB.
On June 15, Rardin left his post as the head coach of the Reivers after 20 seasons with the community college located in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Rardin accepted a position at the helm of Western Kentucky baseball. Shortly after, Lewis’ college plans changed.
“I wanted to go play for Rardin and the second that they told me that I could go with him, I was automatically intrigued,” Lewis said. “They took me on an official visit and I fell in love with the campus. I knew that I wanted to be there.”
Trust goes a long way for the pitcher who helped secure a state title for the Eagles this past season. He felt that immediately with Rardin and his staff, he said. And, the ability to play Division I baseball was an opportunity that Lewis could not turn down. The culture of the Hilltoppers was an added benefit, said Lewis, adding he felt immediately comfortable in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“As a kid, it has always been my dream to play D-I baseball,” Lewis said. “To get it at this weird of a coincidence, it is a surreal moment.”
Beyond playing, Lewis shared his future aspirations, which includes giving back to the game that he loves. He intends to study physical education or secondary education at Western Kentucky following the career path of head coach of Liberty North baseball, Ryan Stegall.
“I want to follow in Coach Stegall’s footsteps. I want to coach either middle school or high school physical education,” Lewis explained. “Then I want to coach high school baseball.”
For now though, Lewis is excited to begin his college career with the Hilltoppers.
“I felt so loved there and I didn’t know anybody,” Lewis shared. “Everyone was so welcoming and nice when I visited.”
110% COMMITTED! 🔴⚪️@LNEagleBaseball @CoachRardin @DNap24 @PBRMissouri @PG_Scouting @kcbullets_dale @KCSCworks @KCthrowing pic.twitter.com/Zx8qdSG3xU— Aaron Lewis (@aaronlew_) July 16, 2022
