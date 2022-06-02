One crack of the bat and Liberty North was able to tie the game in the Class 6 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 28. The Eagles defeated Ray-Pec 7-6 with the most clutch hits in Liberty North history.
Liberty North entered the seventh inning trailing 6-2 as Ray-Pec looked to end the Eagles’ season. The Panthers shut down the Eagles to record two straight outs, but Liberty North battled back to load the bases.
A pitching change occurred for Ray-Pec as Landon McGinnis stepped to the plate. The senior composed himself as the Panthers’ pitcher started his windup. A first pitch fast ball was a little inside and McGinnis connected to drill the ball over the right field wall to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
“First pitch, I got what I liked and the rest is history,” McGinnis laughed. “That was the best thing that I have ever done.”
In the eighth inning, Ray-Pec was able to bring on two runners, but no one was able to score. Liberty North’s top of the order was in place to try and take the victory. Trey Snyder was able to start the inning off with a single into centerfield. A bunt moved him into scoring position as Ty Wisdom was intentionally walked.
Tate McGuire followed with a single to right field to load the bases. After a strike out, Jackson Downing stepped into the box for another clutch hit. Downing was able to record a single and bring in the final run for the come-from-behind victory.
“This is the first time that we have ever been this far in Liberty North history,” McGinnis said. “For me to hit that ball and for Jackson to finish it, it topped off the day.”
The win marks their second walk-off victory in a row as the team beat Liberty in the district championship. That time it was McGuire’s hit. This time goes to Downing.
Liberty North will face off against Francis Howell in the Class 6 Semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3 at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark. The Vikings come into the game against Liberty North with a record of 32-8 as they have won 15 straight games.
But, McGinnis and the rest of the team are not short on confidence after two straight walk-off victories.
“We think we can do it, we know that it is going to be tough,” McGinnis said. “We have faced two really good teams so far. I think we can get it done.”
