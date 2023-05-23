Liberty North's Joe Hall hits walk-off home run for district title against Staley on Friday, May 19. 

LIBERTY — Liberty North head coach Ryan Stegall took right fielder Josiah Hall aside. It was before the bottom of the seventh inning of the Class 6 District 8 Championship game. The Eagles and Staley were locked in a 0-0 pitcher’s duel with their winner keeping their season alive.

“I literally walked into the dugout and I said, ‘Joe Hall, end this game right here,’” Stegall shared.

Liberty North's Josiah Hall lifts the district trophy after defeating Staley on Friday, May 19. 
Liberty North's Dakota Hanna flips a grounder to Tate McGuire during the Class 6 District 8 Championship on Friday, May 19. 
Liberty North's Trey Snyder celebrates after turning an inning-ending double play against Staley in the Class 6 District 8 Championship on Friday, May 19. 
Liberty North's Joe Boman and Ryan Stegall celebrate after winning the Class 6 District 8 Championship on Friday, May 19. 
Liberty North's Joe Hall smiles after hitting the walk-off home run against Staley on Friday, May 19. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

