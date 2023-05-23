LIBERTY — Liberty North head coach Ryan Stegall took right fielder Josiah Hall aside. It was before the bottom of the seventh inning of the Class 6 District 8 Championship game. The Eagles and Staley were locked in a 0-0 pitcher’s duel with their winner keeping their season alive.
“I literally walked into the dugout and I said, ‘Joe Hall, end this game right here,’” Stegall shared.
“He said hit the ball far,” Hall laughed.
He answered the call and drilled a no-doubter over the right field fence for the walk-off victory. Hall’s solo shot gave Liberty North the district title and 1-0 win to hoist the district trophy.
“He threw a fast ball in the zone and I hit it. I was expecting an off-speed, but he threw a fast ball and I might as well take it,” Hall described. “I was a little scared the ball was going to die. I hadn’t seen a ball to the right side off of my bat in a while.”
Despite the score, the game was anything but boring. It was an old-fashioned showdown between two great pitchers. Liberty North’s Tate McGuire and Staley’s Jackson Glueck. The Falcons’ southpaw pitched six innings, allowing just five hits and throwing seven strikeouts. It was the one earned run that was the difference in the game.
McGuire was equally as good. The Arkansas commit allowed three hits and struck out eighth batters in all seven innings. The top of the sixth inning was nerve-racking for the Liberty North faithful.
The Falcons opened the frame with a double to the outfield. On the next batter, Staley tried to play small ball. A bunt straight to McGuire saw him spin with the ball and hurl it towards third base. The tag was placed by Cole Young on a sliding Staley player. He was called out and Staley did not have a runner in scoring position anymore.
T6: LN 0-0 SHSStaley starts inning with a double, but look at this defense from the Eagles on the next batter.1 out in the inning. pic.twitter.com/I8kuopGQPc
The following batter for Staley came to the plate and hit into a double play to end the inning orchestrated by shortstop and Tennessee-commit Trey Snyder. It was a huge momentum play to end the top of the sixth inning according to Snyder.
“When Tate threw him out at third, that was probably the biggest play of the game,” Snyder said. “That brought our juices back up.”
The defense in the top of the sixth inning and the home run of brilliance from Hall was a microcosm of how dangerous this Liberty North team can be. The skill from McGuire to strikeout opponents, the defensive precision to turn double plays and the fire power with the bats to secure wins all led to this district championship victory.
“We get everybody’s best effort, and the best thing about it, is that the guys stand up to it and they just keep coming,” Stegall said. “When you have guys on the mound that throw like we throw it, it is easy to play defense behind them.”
It wouldn’t be baseball without a tad of strangeness to the already amazing game for Liberty North. Remember Landon McGinness’ game-tying home run against Ray-Pec in the Class 6 State Quarterfinal’s last year. McGinness wore jersey No. 25. In the district championship game against Staley, so did Hall.
“Last year, with the grand slam against Ray-Pec, I didn’t expect something like that to happen again,” Hall said. “I guess 25 is the lucky number.”
Liberty North will meet Rockhurst in the Class 6 State Quarterfinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
