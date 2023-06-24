Liberty North's McGuire named All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year

Liberty North’s Tate McGuire was named Missouri’s Gatorade Player of the Year. He was also named an All-American on Tuesday, June 20.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The best player on the best team in Missouri is receiving his flowers. Fresh off a state championship, Tate McGuire was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-America team on Tuesday, June 20. McGuire also earned the Gatorade Player of the Year Award on June 2.

“I was really happy to have the season that I had,” McGuire said. “I know that some people have said that it looked easy, but it felt easy, too. I was able to throw whatever and wherever I wanted because I knew our defense behind me was going to make a play.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.