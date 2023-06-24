Liberty North's McGuire named All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year

LIBERTY — The best player on the best team in Missouri is receiving his flowers. Fresh off a state championship, Tate McGuire was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-America team on Tuesday, June 20. McGuire also earned the Gatorade Player of the Year Award on June 2.
“I was really happy to have the season that I had,” McGuire said. “I know that some people have said that it looked easy, but it felt easy, too. I was able to throw whatever and wherever I wanted because I knew our defense behind me was going to make a play.”
McGuire was named to the All-America First Team award list. He is one of 13 players to receive this award from across the country. He is also one of three pitchers to be named to the first team. McGuire joins Liberty’s Karson Milbrandt as the latest local baseball player to earn this achievement. Milbrandt was named to the All-America Third Team in 2022.
This season, McGuire finished the year with an 11-0 record as he pitched 59.2 innings.
He struck out 109 batters and walked just 16 opposing players. He finished with an ERA of 0.25 as he allowed just two earned runs all year long. McGuire was also one of the best batters for the Eagles. He led the squad with 41 RBIs.
“I struck some guys out, but there were a ton of balls put into play that were tough plays to make,” McGuire said. “A lot of this wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t have the guys behind me.”
McGuire was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Missouri.
He led the Eagles to back-to-back state titles. The stellar pitcher will join the Arkansas baseball program this fall.
