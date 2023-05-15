Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's Tate McGuire pitches against Liberty on Friday, May 12. 

LIBERTY — If there was any day to tip your cap to your opponent and congratulate them, it came on Friday, May 12. Liberty North and Liberty clashed in their rivalry match-up hosted by William Jewell. The Eagles secured an easy 8-0 win over their rivals thanks to an unconscious effort by senior pitcher Tate McGuire.

The Arkansas commit had everything going from the bump as he was able to locate pitches and force Blue Jay hitters to swing and miss all afternoon. When the count was in his favor, McGuire continued to attack batters, striking them out often. Actually, very often, as he struck out 19 batters. McGuire faced 22 batters and allowed just one hit and zero walks.

Liberty North's Bo Jonas after hitting a home run against Liberty on Friday, May 12. 
Liberty North's Tate McGuire celebrates after recording a RBI double on Friday, May 12. 
Liberty's Chase Littrell reacts to being tagged out at third base against Liberty North on Friday, May 12.
Liberty North head coach Ryan Stegall chats with Liberty head coach Kirk Bragg on Friday, May 12. 
Liberty North's Cole Young backflips after defeating Liberty on Friday, May 12. 

