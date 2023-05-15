LIBERTY — If there was any day to tip your cap to your opponent and congratulate them, it came on Friday, May 12. Liberty North and Liberty clashed in their rivalry match-up hosted by William Jewell. The Eagles secured an easy 8-0 win over their rivals thanks to an unconscious effort by senior pitcher Tate McGuire.
The Arkansas commit had everything going from the bump as he was able to locate pitches and force Blue Jay hitters to swing and miss all afternoon. When the count was in his favor, McGuire continued to attack batters, striking them out often. Actually, very often, as he struck out 19 batters. McGuire faced 22 batters and allowed just one hit and zero walks.
“I had all of the pitches going and I was able to get batters off balance,” he said. “Once I got up there and got into a groove, I was able to just go inning on inning. I was able to put the ball right where I wanted to put it.”
Bo Jonas had a front-row view, catching for McGuire in this all-time performance. Jonas is a junior committed to the University of Oklahoma and shared that it was one of the best pitching performances he had ever seen. In the game, McGuire broke the school record for strikeouts in a season and strikeouts in a game. He already holds the school record of career wins and career strikeouts.
“That was crazy, yes, best performance,” Jonas said of McGuire. “He was absolutely dominate today and it was phenomenal. He was putting it in his spot and rolling. Over the years, we have gotten very comfortable with each other. He isn’t shaking me off a lot and we are just thinking the same thing with batters.”
Liberty North was able to shut down the Blue Jays’ offense, but they still needed to score some runs to take the win. It all started when Jonas drilled a solo home run over the left field wall and beyond the bullpen in the second inning. The solo shot catapulted the Eagles to score runs in the following three innings.
Cole Young led the team with three hits. Ty Wisdom drilled a double in the game and scored a run. In Liberty North’s game against Lee’s Summit May 11, Wisdom singled into left field in the first inning. The hit made Wisdom the all-time career hit leader in school history, a mark that he is extremely proud of accomplishing.
“It makes me feel amazing. There have been so many great players that have come through Liberty North, and for me to have this opportunity is awesome,” he said. “I am just keeping the seat warm for Trey Snyder. I am going to have my moment this year.”
The loss for Liberty was just their second in the month of May. They have won six of their last nine games to close out the season. The Blue Jays will use the time off to recover their pitching arms and prepare for the district tournament. Liberty is the No. 2 seed in the Class 6 District 8 Tournament. They will face St. Joseph Central at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Creekside Baseball Park.
Liberty North will meet North Kansas City in the opening round of the Class 6 District 8 Tournament at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, also at Creekside. The Eagles are the No. 1 seed in the tournament.
