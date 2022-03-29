LIBERTY — The Blue Jays faced off against Ray-Pec in the first home game of the season on Monday, March 28. Liberty baseball used a strong offensive inning to earn the deserved 5-1 win on the windy evening.
Starting pitcher for the Blue Jays was none other than Karson Milbrandt. The ace for the home team was dealing early as he retired the first 10 batters he faced. With Major League Baseball scouts watching, Milbrandt was able to strike out 12 batters as he allowed only two hits in the win.
“I felt pretty good with a week's rest so I was definitely ready,” he said. “I was just ready to get out there and compete.”
In the bottom of the third inning, the bats came alive for the Blue Jays as Chase Littrell opened the frame with a huge double into left field. Parker McGee was able to give the Blue Jays the first run of the game as he played down a nice bunt towards the first base line. This allowed Littrell to slide in for the run.
The Blue Jays would continue to hammer the ball during that half inning as Liberty scored all five of their runs during that stretch. It was a part of the game that allowed Milbrandt to be comfortable on the mound, knowing he had a big lead.
“We are all pretty tight with each other,” Milbrandt said. “It’s pretty awesome when your best friends are out there and playing well. It’s fun to celebrate with them.”
The Blue Jays allowed their only run of the game in the final inning. Simon Linde and Dylan Gormont came in to close the game out as Milbrandt’s evening ended in the sixth inning. The pair of pitchers allowed a couple of base runners, but Gormont was able to end the game with the four-run victory.
“You’re going to give up hits and walks, but it’s about adversity and how you come back from that,” Milbrandt said.
The win for the Blue Jays comes after a loss as they fell to Grain Valley in game two of their double header on Saturday, March 26. The bats cooled as Liberty lost 2-0, but they were able to secure the win in game one by seven runs.
Head coach Kirk Bragg shared that the team’s defense during that double header was impressive. He said he is proud of his squad’s work.
“Defense has been really consistent this year,” he said. “We have been doing really well with positioning and ground balls, fly balls. Defense has not been an issue.”
B6: Lib 0-2 GVBases loaded for Grain Valley and Gormont gets the Jays out of it. Beautiful play out in right field! pic.twitter.com/9epDTnb6lX— Liam (@liamkeating7) March 26, 2022
Liberty will be back in action against Lee’s Summit North at home on Tuesday, March 29.
