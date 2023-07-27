Liberty's Bragg inks deal with Baltimore Orioles

LIBERTY — Braxton Bragg heard his name called during the 2023 MLB Draft on July 10. It was a dream fulfilled, according to the Liberty High School alum. Bragg was taken in the eighth round by the Baltimore Orioles as he was selected with the 241st overall pick.
“It is really cool to live out a dream that I have had since I first starting playing the game,” Bragg said. “It is a surreal feeling that I am a part of the best of the best in the game of baseball.”
The starting pitcher had a college career full of tough decisions.
It all started with his decision to leave the University of Nebraska in 2022. Bragg played three seasons for the Cornhuskers starting in 2020. He was used mainly out of the bullpen during his career in Lincoln. Bragg shared that leaving his friends and the relationships that he built with Nebraska was difficult.
There were three things that Bragg looked for when finding his next school and Dallas Baptist fit the mold.
“Spiritually, academically and athletically,” Bragg explained. “I was fortunate enough for DBU to reach out and want me. They provided for me the three ways that I wanted to grow. It was the best year that I have had in my life.”
Bragg didn’t waste anytime getting acclimated with the Patriots. In his first start with Dallas Baptist, he pitched five innings and struck out 12 batters against Fordham on Feb. 17. For his outstanding performance, Bragg was named Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Player of the Week. He was the fifth player in Dallas Baptist history to be awarded this honor.
Dallas Baptist finished the season with a 47-16 record. They also made the NCAA Tournament competing in the Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma State. In the postseason, Bragg mentioned that his start against Washington on June 4 was his favorite game of his career.
Bragg pitched 7.2 innings and allowed one earned run and five hits in the elimination game against the Huskies. He also struck out 10 batters in the 9-1 victory.
“The highlight of the year was my regional start against Washington. To end the season on that outing and to give my guys a chance to keep playing and to live another day was something that I have really valued,” he said.
Dallas Baptist’s season ended with a loss to Oral Roberts in their next game. Oral Roberts would later go on to reach the College World Series. But, those 7.2 innings that Bragg pitched against Washington were the longest of his collegiate career.
He struck out seven batters or more in eight of his 16 starts. Bragg finished with a 9-2 record and an ERA of 4.19 this year.
The best season of Bragg’s career culminated with being drafted by the Orioles. He is unsure of his future plans with the organization; he will learn that in the coming weeks.
As of right now, he is located in Sarasota, Florida, the home of the Orioles’ spring training facility. The goal is simple for Bragg — make the show.
“The biggest thing that I am putting an emphasis on is taking care of myself, getting eight to nine hours of sleep, eating right and hydrating,” Bragg said. “Staying mentally sharp and finding ways to improve mentally is another one of those goals too.”
