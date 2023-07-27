Liberty's Bragg inks deal with Baltimore Orioles

Braxton Bragg pitching for Liberty High School in his senior year of play.

Courier-Tribune file photo

LIBERTY — Braxton Bragg heard his name called during the 2023 MLB Draft on July 10. It was a dream fulfilled, according to the Liberty High School alum. Bragg was taken in the eighth round by the Baltimore Orioles as he was selected with the 241st overall pick.

“It is really cool to live out a dream that I have had since I first starting playing the game,” Bragg said. “It is a surreal feeling that I am a part of the best of the best in the game of baseball.”

Dallas Baptist’s Braxton Bragg pitches in a game against Fordham on February 17.

