Liberty's losing streak snapped at 5 games

RIVERSIDE — It was a strange game for the Blue Jays on Friday, April 14. Liberty (9-9) was defeated by Park Hill South (13-6) 7-5 in a game that was filled with great plays, a weather delay and a frustrating ending.
Liberty trailed 7-4 entering the final frame of the game. Nathan Spengler started the inning off on the right foot by hitting a single. Jack Quetschenbach followed with a towering shot towards the warning track. He scored Spengler to pull the Blue Jays to within two runs. Christian Kuchta was the next batter and earned a spot on base after the Panthers’ pitcher walked him.
The Blue Jays had two runners on with zero outs trailing by two. But, the Blue Jays could not find any momentum as they tried to play small ball. Kayden Cook tried to bunt over Quetschenbach and Kuchta to third and second base, but he struck out swinging. Charles Mussorici grounded toward first which moved the base runners, but allowed Park Hill South to gain the second out.
The game ended with Dane Moberly grounding out to third base. Park Hill South caught Kuchta in a pickle. The Panthers ran him down and tagged him for the final out ending the game.
It was a fascinating ending to a game that involved a 15-minute rain delay and a possible balk from a Park Hill South pitcher.
Isaiah Hung impressed the most for the Blue Jays in the game. The sophomore pitcher replaced Kai Bennett, who allowed four runs in the first two innings. Hung pitched 3.1 innings and allowed two runs during this stretch. He was able to get out of jams and a key part to keeping the Blue Jays in the game.
The loss to Park Hill South snapped a five-game winning streak. The Blue Jays outscored their opponents 36-14 during this stretch of play. Liberty will look to rebound in their next game as they play away from home against Park Hill (7-8) on Monday, April 17.
