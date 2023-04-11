LIBERTY — After a tough start to the season where Liberty was 1-4, the Blue Jays (7-8) have started to find a rhythm. They have peeled off three straight wins as they come close to playing .500 ball. Following their win against Park Hill South last week, the Blue Jays defeated Staley and St. Joseph Central in back-to-back games.
Liberty defeated Staley 6-4 on April 5. Kai Bennett played well in the starting pitching role as he struck out three batters in the five innings that he tossed. Addison Smith was key from the batter’s box, too. He finished 3 for 4 from the dish. Simon Linde closed the door on the Falcons as he stuck out two hitters in a two-inning save.
The Blue Jays defeated St. Joseph Central in their next game on Friday, April 7. Liberty took the 8-4 win as Smith led the team in hitting again. He finished 2 for 3 with a key double late in the game. It all started with an explosive first inning that saw Liberty take a 5-0 lead. The speed on the bases allowed Liberty to reach five runs. Chase Littrell and Smith were able to steal a bag during the first inning. Alex Vazquez then kept the Indians from doing any damage in the final two frames as he collected the save with three strikeouts.
Liberty is 3-0 in conference play and they will meet Blue Springs away from home on Thursday, April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.