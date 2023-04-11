Liberty Baseball

Liberty's Chase Littrell has been a key player in this three-game win streak for the Blue Jays. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — After a tough start to the season where Liberty was 1-4, the Blue Jays (7-8) have started to find a rhythm. They have peeled off three straight wins as they come close to playing .500 ball. Following their win against Park Hill South last week, the Blue Jays defeated Staley and St. Joseph Central in back-to-back games.

Liberty defeated Staley 6-4 on April 5. Kai Bennett played well in the starting pitching role as he struck out three batters in the five innings that he tossed. Addison Smith was key from the batter’s box, too. He finished 3 for 4 from the dish. Simon Linde closed the door on the Falcons as he stuck out two hitters in a two-inning save.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.