KEARNEY — The game face on Kearney’s starting pitcher Manny Linthacum was intimidating Tuesday, March 29. Linthacum stood on the bump before the first pitch and looked dialed in. He provided one of his best performances of the young season as the Bulldogs defeated their rival Smithville 8-2.
Linthacum tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up the two runs in his final pitch. He was impressive locating all pitches and helping him to seven strikeouts.
“First four innings felt good, I was hitting the strike zone,” he said. “My arm was a little sore, but that’s alright. I’ve got to work through the pain, 98 pitches is a lot.”
The bats for the Bulldogs came alive in the bottom of the third inning when freshman Chase Porter came to the plate. Overhead through the speaker was an unconventional walk up song as Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” blared.
“The upperclassmen have to pick the walk-up songs for the freshman so I got that,” Porter said. “I made a bet that if I go yard, I’ll keep it to my senior year.”
In his first at bat, Porter possibly became Parton’s No. 1 fan as he demolished his pitch over the left field wall. It was aided by the wind.
For the rest of the team, Porter’s home run was a huge swing of momentum.
They were able to hang four more runs on the Warriors, which gave the home team a 5-0 lead. Head coach Shane Remley has been impressed with his bats as of late and was happy to see them continue to be hot against the Warriors.
“We know that this was a big game for conference and district seeding,” the Kearney coach said. “To get the momentum back on our side with the rivalry that we have with them.”
The Bulldogs added to their lead in the fourth inning when Kale Conway was able to drive home two teammates after his hit ricocheted off of the first base into the shallow portion of the right field. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Linthacum added another run to the Bulldogs' total via a sacrifice fly to right field.
“We hit the ball well today,” Porter said. “We're seeing the pitches really well. If we can keep hitting it like this, we’ll be in good shape for the rest of the year.”
End 3: KHS 5-0 SHSOffensive explosion for the Bulldogs started by Porter’s home run and ended with Carson Shear’s sac fly to left field. pic.twitter.com/7KzErS9kAm— Liam (@liamkeating7) March 29, 2022
For the Warriors, it was a tough outing that saw them struggle to throw strikes and connect on pitches while batting. Smithville head coach Josh Speer gave all the credit to Kearney, who made it hard on them from the start.
“We got behind in multiple counts, our approach at the plate was not great tonight,” Speer said. “Once we got behind in counts we struggled to put the ball in play, which is unlike us. Kearney was a good ball club tonight and they were obviously the better team.”
Smithville added two late runs in the sixth inning to avoid being shut out. The Bulldogs had one thing on their mind, they wanted revenge. Smithville won via a walk-off March 21. Even though it is early in the season, the win for the Bulldogs gives them the confidence they need to continue.
“They beat us in a walk-off and that really hurt,” Linthacum said. “So, we came out here today and took care of business.”
