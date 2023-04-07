KEARNEY — It was utter dominance for Liberty North’s Tate McGuire in the Eagles’ win over Kearney on Wednesday, April 5. Liberty North topped the Bulldogs 6-2 after an explosion of runs in the first inning.

Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's Tate McGuire during a game against Kearney on Wednesday, April 5. 

Liberty North started the game by scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. The Eagles scored off of a couple of walks and a wild pitch to give them a quick start. The lead allowed McGuire to settle in quickly.

Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's Bo Jonas and Tate McGuire during a game against Kearney on Wednesday, April 5. 
Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's Trey Snyder bats against Kearney on Wednesday, April 5. 
Kearney Baseball

Kearney's Garrett Hodge pitches against Liberty North on Wednesday, April 5. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.