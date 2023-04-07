KEARNEY — It was utter dominance for Liberty North’s Tate McGuire in the Eagles’ win over Kearney on Wednesday, April 5. Liberty North topped the Bulldogs 6-2 after an explosion of runs in the first inning.
Liberty North started the game by scoring five runs in the top of the first inning. The Eagles scored off of a couple of walks and a wild pitch to give them a quick start. The lead allowed McGuire to settle in quickly.
His fast ball was dominate and he threw a few nasty off-speed pitches to keep Kearney on their heels. McGuire pitched 5.2 innings and allowed just three hits. He struck out 13 batters and allowed three walks and zero earned runs.
Liberty North added a run in the fifth inning to give them a 6-0 lead. After McGuire’s day was done, Dakota Hanna and Steven Haley came into the game to close it out for the Eagles.
Despite the opening inning, Garrett Hodge came into the ballgame to replace Koultin Teat. Hodge threw 5.2 innings and allowed just four hits and one earned run. Hodge struck out three batters on the loss.
Liberty North followed the win against Kearney with a 6-1 victory against Lee’s Summit North on Thursday, April 6. Jackson Downing threw an incredible game for the Eagles. He pitched a no-hitter as he went the entire seven games. Downing allowed zero hits and walked zero batters. He struck out 11 batters in the win.
The lone run for the Broncos came from an error in the first inning. The base runner scored on a passed ball, but Downing would soon settle down and threw a gem of a performance.
The Eagles will meet Blue Springs South in their next game on Thursday, April 13.
