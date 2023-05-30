Liberty North's final out after defeating Rockhurst in the Class 6 State Quarterfinals on Monday, May 27. 

WARRENSBURG — It was an emotional 24 hours for the entire Liberty North community, but even more so for the baseball team. The coaching staff and roster were in attendance for assistant coach Rob James’ celebration of life on Friday, May 26. The amazing ceremony was filled with stories of James’ unselfish life and love of his family, friends and athletes.

With their hearts full, the Eagles took to the field to meet Rockhurst in the Class 6 State Quarterfinal match-up Saturday, May 27. Liberty North, playing for each other, embarked on an amazing 2-0 win to move to the final four once again.

Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North celebrates with Ty Wisdom after defeating Rockhurst in the Class 6 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27. 
Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's Tate McGuire and Ryan Stegall share a moment after defeating Rockhurst in the Class 6 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27. 
Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North's Cole Young slides into home after an inside-the-park home run against Rockhurst on Saturday, May 27. 
Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North celebrates after defeating Rockhurst in the Class 6 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27. 

