WARRENSBURG — It was an emotional 24 hours for the entire Liberty North community, but even more so for the baseball team. The coaching staff and roster were in attendance for assistant coach Rob James’ celebration of life on Friday, May 26. The amazing ceremony was filled with stories of James’ unselfish life and love of his family, friends and athletes.
With their hearts full, the Eagles took to the field to meet Rockhurst in the Class 6 State Quarterfinal match-up Saturday, May 27. Liberty North, playing for each other, embarked on an amazing 2-0 win to move to the final four once again.
“Hearing all of the speakers talk at Coach James’ celebration of life, we knew that we were going to do it for him,” Liberty North’s Ty Wisdom said. “I know that he is smiling down on us.”
Wisdom along with Tate McGuire mowed down the Hawklets’ lineup. The pair pitched a no-hitter against Rockhurst as Liberty North tries to defend last year’s state title. McGuire earned the start for the Eagles and pitched six innings, striking out eight batters and walking six.
McGuire walked three batters in the bottom of the third inning. Rockhurst had the bases loaded, but a strikeout to end the inning relieved the pressure from McGuire’s shoulders.
“Early on, my mechanics were not what they used to be over the last few weeks,” McGuire said. “I was getting excited and rushing things. I think towards the end of the game, I was able to get it back under control.”
McGuire has been dominate in the postseason. He has struck out 35 batters in his last three starts. In this game, he looked shaky at times, which made this performance even more impressive. He was undeterred from his lack of command and worked hard to get out of jams, keeping the season alive for the Eagles. Head coach Ryan Stegall echoed this sentiment on his ace pitcher.
“He had eight walks on the year, so he kind of got rattled for the first time,” Stegall explained. “He struck out the guy with the bases loaded and got it back. What a stud.”
The offense came early on for Liberty North. Wisdom hit a double to the outfield, which scored Jackson Downing in the first inning of the game to give Liberty North a 1-0 lead. In the second inning, Cole Young lined to right field. The ball dropped and Rockhurst’s right fielder struggled to corral the ball as it bounced in the corner.
Young sprinted hard around the bases and made his move towards home plate, scoring the inside-the-park home run to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. Young has yet to record a home run this season, but he is counting this one, he shared.
“Before my at-bat, Jack Tritz came up to me and told me that I was going to hit my first homer of the year,” Young laughed. “I guess it happened, I didn’t think it was going to be like that.”
In the sixth inning, Wisdom came in to relieve McGuire. He struck out one batter during his short time on the mound. Rockhurst grounded out to end the game as the Eagles dog piled onto Wisdom in celebration.
Following the win, the entire team could only think of James.
“It has been a testament to how hard that we have been working these past few months,” McGuire said. “Coach James has been with us the entire time. ... We have been playing for him and it is the greatest motivator that any of us have ever had.”
The defending Class 6 State Champions will meet Nixa in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2. The final four will be held in Ozark at Sky Bacon Stadium. Nixa is 32-6 this season and have won nine straight games entering this match-up against Liberty North. These two teams have not played each other this year.
