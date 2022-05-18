PARKVILLE — Tate McGuire provided a full day of offense and pitching for Liberty North on Tuesday, May 17. The Eagles defeated Park Hill South 8-0 in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals.
The Eagles started the game strong by going ahead 2-0 in the first inning. Trey Snyder crossed home plate via a wild pitch while McGuire drilled a RBI single to center field, which brought home Matthew Hutson.
In the second inning, Liberty North added to their lead with Landon McGinnis scoring on an error. Ty Wisdom drilled a ball down the left field line for a two- run double. The last run in the inning came from Frankie Palma, who hit a single to bring Wisdom to home plate.
The final two runs for Liberty North came in the fourth inning as Hutson started off with a triple. Wisdom followed with a RBI sacrifice fly. Jackson Downing earned the final run of the game with a RBI triple.
McGuire pitched excellently for the Eagles as he threw 12 strikeouts. He was able to command his fast ball and breaking ball, which allowed the defense to do their part when needed. McGuire’s complete game shutout for Liberty North helped them seal a spot in the district championship.
They will play crosstown rival Liberty at 5 p.m. in Creekside Baseball Park Thursday, May 19.
Liberty North has faced the Blue Jays twice this season with both games going in favor of the Eagles. The two games have been close, though. Liberty North won in late April 2-1 and bested the Blue Jays 4-3 on May 4.
(0) comments
