PARKVILLE — Two of the best teams in the state faced off in the Class 6 District 8 Championship May 19. Liberty North bested Liberty 4-3 in an instant classic that brought hundreds of fans to Creekside Baseball Park.
This was the third time the Blue Jays and Eagles faced off as Liberty North defeated Liberty by a single run in each game. The difference in the latest Liberty North victory: a Tate McGuire hit into right field.
“It was an unforgettable moment,” he said.
The Eagles were trailing Liberty 3-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Liberty North was able to get on base after a single into center field and another into right field. A walk followed to load the bases. The next batter was McGuire ,who was incredible in the district tournament.
McGuire pitched a complete shutout against Park Hill South in the game before. He has become one of the most valuable players for the Eagles.
“It’s pretty cool being (able) to do a little bit of everything. I’m thankful that the coaching staff allows me to hit and pitch at the same time,” McGuire said. “It helps me stay in the game the entire time.”
When it was his time at the plate, he was ready. He kept a cool head and waited for his pitch. His patience and mentality at the plate was top notch as he looked for the walk-off hit.
“I was really trying to put the ball in play,” McGuire said. “I was hoping to put one in the air somewhere and to get that run in from third to tie the game. I was thankful to put it into play and for it to land in a good spot.”
When the ball dinged off the metal bat, it dropped into right field as two runners scored, ending the game and giving Liberty North the district title. A massive dog pile began surrounding McGuire as Liberty North players hugged and celebrated together. Those in the stands mirrored the celebration on the field. The celebration culminated with McGuire launching his helmet into the air as head coach Ryan Stegall embraced his coaching staff.
“It was awesome seeing everyone so happy because we have worked so hard because it finally started to pay off,” McGuire said.
The loss for Liberty stung as they played an almost perfect game. Karson Milbrandt started the game for the Blue Jays. He recorded 12 strikeouts in six innings of work. Due to pitch count rules, Milbrandt had to be relieved at the end of the sixth inning. His pitching was on point all evening as he put away the Eagles.
Milbrandt worked well in the batter’s box, too. He hit a single to center field to score a run in the fourth inning. It was final run of the Blue Jays’ season.
For Liberty North, their season continues as they face Ray-Pec in the Class 6 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 28. The Eagles will seek revenge against the Panthers. Ray-Pec has beaten Liberty North in their two previous meetings this season, outscoring the Eagles 14-5.
McGuire shared one advantage that Liberty North has against the competition.
“Making the routine plays because those are the ones that can bite you in the butt if you don’t make them,” McGuire said. “It’s been great for us that we have been able to make them throughout the year.”
First pitch for Liberty North’s game against Ray-Pec is slated for 2 p.m. at home on Saturday.
