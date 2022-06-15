LIBERTY — One of the top players in the area received one of the best individual awards for any high school baseball player. Liberty’s Karson Milbrandt was named the Gatorade Missouri Baseball Player of the Year for his incredible season with the Blue Jays.
The award has existed for the past 37 years and Milbrandt is the first-ever Liberty player to receive the honor. It was one of his goals entering the season was to claim the individual award, but Milbrandt shared that he forgot that the award existed until he was named the winner.
“If you are playing a sport and you are taking it seriously, this is one of the better awards that you can get,” Milbrandt said.
Milbrandt finished the season with an ERA of 1.66 which included 91 strikeouts. He also added 15 RBIs while batting .400 at the plate. Being able to have these stats is incredible knowing how strong the competition was in the area of Liberty baseball.
Milbrandt was constantly on the bump and at the plate against the toughest talent in the state. He was featured in games against Class 6 State Champion Liberty North and state runner-up Blue Springs South. He credits his development to playing these incredibly talented squads.
“No matter what team that you play in our district, you are seeing top competition,” Milbrandt said. “It’s obviously great to compete against those guys.”
The 6-foot-2-inch recent graduate of Liberty explained that one of his best memories was hoisting the state title in 2021.
“I feel like all of us seniors can say that we left our mark on the program,” Milbrandt said. “Obviously with us winning state last year and we almost won the district championship, I think we all left our impact at Liberty.”
As for the future, Milbrandt explained he is keeping his options open on his choice of joining an MLB organization or playing college baseball at Vanderbilt. But, the recent Liberty graduate explained that either choice would lead him to his eventual goal of playing in the majors.
“You can’t go wrong either way; I haven’t made up my mind, yet,” Milbrandt said. “With Vanderbilt, the angle is the same, to go play pro baseball.”
The first two rounds of the MLB Draft will begin on Sunday, July 17 with rounds three through 10 occurring the next day. On July 19, the MLB Draft will finalize with rounds 11 through 20. Milbrandt is ranked the 88th prospect in the country on MLB.com.
