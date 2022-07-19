LIBERTY — Liberty’s Karson Milbrandt heard his name called in the early stages on Day 2 of the MLB Draft Monday, July 18. With the 85th overall pick coming in the third round, the Miami Marlins drafted Milbrandt.
The starting pitcher for the Blue Jays captured the state championship in 2021 along with the Gatorade Player of the Year award in 2022. Milbrandt has been an impressive player for Liberty through his use of multiple pitches, high spin rate and most importantly, his leadership qualities.
With his family and closest friends near him, Milbrandt was able to see his name flash across the television during the draft. It was a moment that came with much support from those near him, he shared.
“Five, 10 minutes before the draft, my agent called me and I picked up the phone,” Milbrandt recounted. “He said, ‘Hope you’re doing great, well, you are going to be a Miami Marlin.’ Then I saw my name on the TV and soaked it all in.”
Here’s the moment Liberty high school pitcher @KarsonMilbrandt figured out he was going to be a Marlin pic.twitter.com/pnuk6c0uC5— PrimeTime KC (@PrimeTime_KC) July 19, 2022
The Marlins monitored Milbrandt closely this past season, along with multiple other teams that have been in attendance at his games. Miami is an organization that made Milbrandt feel comfortable, he shared. But, the only people Milbrandt wanted to thank were his family and friends.
“I wouldn’t be the person that I am without them,” he shared. “They have all been super supportive and super helpful.”
Milbrandt, who committed to Vanderbilt in 2021, said a final decision has not been made, yet. He and his family are still weighing the options.
Whether it is with the Marlins or the Commodores, Milbrandt brings leadership skills that he developed throughout his career with the Blue Jays; not only on the baseball diamond, but on the basketball court, too. His calm, mature demeanor is a trait that has shined through in difficult games and tough stretches throughout his young career.
On Monday, it was not a day to look into the past, but a day to look to the future. A day that makes all Liberty High School administrators, staff and alumni proud to be a Blue Jay.
“I just wanted to jump and run around, it was insane,” he said.
THE MAN!!! 🐐 LET’s Go LIBERTY! Milbrandt off the board head to MLB are you kidding me! So pumped, so excited can I get what what!!! Just awesome and what a great person, Go Miami Marlins! https://t.co/YWye6JXKYm— LHS_Baseball (@Jays_Baseball) July 18, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.