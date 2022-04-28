KEARNEY — Playing a single position can land an athlete into the starting lineup. But this season, more and more players are being asked to play multiple positions around the diamond to lift their team to victory.
For Kearney, sophomore Manny Linthacum has been a force on the mound for the Bulldogs. He has also shined at the shortstop position. Linthacum shared that to perform well at these two different positions, it comes down to mentality.
“You have to be positive about it. You have to be excited to play both,” he said. “But, it can be stressful, it can be tiring on your body. The arm gets sore, but you just have to keep it healthy.”
A rotated infield squad has been important to Kearney’s success this season, head coach Shane Remley shared. In addition to Linthacum, the coach said Will Kennedy and Carson Shear also stepped up.
“Will is playing multiple positions on the infield, and there is Shear who can play anywhere on the infield,” Remley said. “Those guys have done everything that is needed for the team.”
On the other side of Missouri Highway 92, Smithville is replicating many of the things Kearney is doing. Ryker Edwards has been the starting centerfielder for the Warriors, but when called upon, becomes starting pitcher. The same goes for Andrew Hedgecorth who pitches, but whose main position is shortstop.
Smithville head coach Josh Speer explained the more positions a player can play, the sooner they can get on the field. The first name to come out of Speer’s mouth as an example was senior Adin Murawski, who unselfishly changed positions at the beginning of the season.
“He has predominately been a third baseman and we asked him to move to first base,” Speer said. “We had to fill a void there and he did it with open arms and he has been really good for us.”
Murawski has delivered on the challenge Smithville coaching staff issued, being an integral part of the infield.
“We always preach to our guys that you have to play multiple positions to make yourself more valuable,” Speer said, “more valuable to your team.”
Not only will teams rotate players to win more games, but rest is a necessary component to the game. Kearney played over 20 games in the first month and moving their team around was important to keep arms fresh.
“It allows you to make substitutions when certain people pitch so you can have the best defense on the field,” Remley said. “When someone gets a little injured, we have quality players who can play out of position and step in.”
Linthacum said Kearney’s mentality has been positive when players rotate positions.
The unselfish style of baseball has created a better dynamic for the club that hopes to go far into the postseason.
“It’s not stressful, really,” Linthacum said. “I know my teammates will be there for me. It’s nice knowing that everyone has your back.”
