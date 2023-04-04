Liberty's Jack Quetschenbach hits a towering home run against Park Hill South on Monday, April 3. 

LIBERTY — Sophomore Jack Quetschenbach stepped into the batter’s box without a home run to his name this season. Moments later, he exited the batter's box with a towering shot that will be talked about for ages. Quetschenbach’s homer highlighted a 6-1 win for the Blue Jays against Park Hill South on Monday, April 3.

The Blue Jays were leading the Panthers 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nathan Spengler reached base via a walk. Quetschenbach followed him and made pure contact on the baseball which flew over the right-center field fence that said 370-feet. It was a no-doubter as the ball flew way beyond the fence landing at least 400 feet away.

Quetschenbach's moon shot highlights Liberty win

Liberty's Jack Quetschenbach connects on a pitch that went for a 400 foot home run against Park Hill South on Monday, April 3. 
Liberty celebrates after Jack Quetschenbach drills a home run against Park Hill South on Monday, April 3. 
Liberty's Addison Smith pitches against Park Hill South on Monday, April 3. 
Liberty's Kayden Cook throws to first base against Park Hill South on Monday, April 3. 

