Quetschenbach's moon shot highlights Liberty win

LIBERTY — Sophomore Jack Quetschenbach stepped into the batter’s box without a home run to his name this season. Moments later, he exited the batter's box with a towering shot that will be talked about for ages. Quetschenbach’s homer highlighted a 6-1 win for the Blue Jays against Park Hill South on Monday, April 3.
The Blue Jays were leading the Panthers 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Nathan Spengler reached base via a walk. Quetschenbach followed him and made pure contact on the baseball which flew over the right-center field fence that said 370-feet. It was a no-doubter as the ball flew way beyond the fence landing at least 400 feet away.
“It was a 3-1 count and I was hunting fast ball only,” he described. “When I hit it, it felt really good. When I saw it, I was like, ‘wow’. It was really cool coming to home with the team and there is nothing better than that.”
Kevin is my brother in law, he said “I didn’t hit a lot of them but I remember that one!”
According to head coach Kirk Bragg, that was the first time that he has seen a ball fly that far out of the park since 2008 when former Liberty standout Kevin Starr launched one to the heavens. Bragg has been impressed in the early weeks from Quetschenbach and his ability from the plate.
“There is a time for everyone and he is a guy that we have thrown into the fire in the past five, six, seven games,” Bragg said. “He has been playing really well for us. He has handled like a champ so far.”
The Blue Jays opened the game with two runs as Addison Smith and Chase Littrell reached base on singles in the first inning. Littrell’s single scored Smith and Litrell scored off of a bases-loaded walk.
In the fifth inning, Smith hit a sacrifice fly to left field which scored Dane Moberly to give the Blue Jays a 5-0 lead. The final run for Liberty came in the sixth when Littrell hit a beauty to the right field corner. He had an easy triple which was made possible by his blazing speed. Spengler hit a sacrifice fly to score Littrell.
The only run for Park Hill South came in the sixth inning as the Panthers had multiple base runners. The Panthers threatened in the seventh inning, too. But, they were unable to score any more runs.
Smith started the game for the Blue Jays as he pitched three innings. Kayden Cook came into relief and pitched the next three innings and Charlie Mussorici finished the game off to give Liberty the win.
This was a key win for Liberty as they came off of a difficult weekend in Springfield at the Red and Blue Series. The Blue Jays lost to Kickapoo, Glendale and Republic. Their lone win came against Webb City. The strangest game came against Kickapoo where Liberty’s Kai Bennett threw a no-hitter, but the Indians claimed a 1-0 walk-off win.
“You can’t look at the win-loss record; we are still working through some things,” Bragg said. “Any time that a team is working through some things, there are always going to be some failures and adversities. We are going to stay the course and the wins will just keep coming.”
The win against Park Hill South helps the team put last week’s tough performances behind them. The Blue Jays will meet Staley (7-2) away from home on Wednesday, April 5.
