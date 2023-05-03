Remley earns 200th career win as head coach

KEARNEY — Kearney’s head baseball coach, Shane Remley, laughed to himself in disbelief, but also in amazement when he recently reached a career milestone.
“Why did it take so long?” he chuckled.
Remley earned his 200th career win at the helm of the Bulldogs baseball program April 26. Remley has been with the Bulldogs since 2011 and was even a member of the 1998 state championship team. Kearney baseball runs through his blood.
“It was really nice, I’ve had lot of good coaches and players to get me there,” he explained. “I help teach them the game and they go out and perform it.”
A huge congratulations to Coach Shane Remley @BASEBALLKHS for his 200th win tonight! What an accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/dBADmWeWFo— KHS Softball (@KMOSoftball) April 27, 2023
Remley is proud he has only had one losing season in his career. Yes, he cultivates great talent, but also allows the team to succeed through instilling positivity and encouraging having fun. Throughout games, Kearney’s dugout is often full of energy and excitement. Those start at the top with Remley.
“The fun that we have, the better you are going to play,” the coach said. “I try to build good relationships with the kids. Before every game, I tell them, ‘Play hard and have fun.’”
Remley earned win 200 after defeating Ruskin 12-0. Cole Williams pitched all five innings and allowed just three hits in the victory. Bryson Morrison hit a home run to provide another highlight on the big night.
Kearney won three of their next four games following the win against Ruskin. They defeated Fort Osage 9-0 on Friday, April 28. Kale Conway and Carson Shear hit two RBIs in the win. On Saturday, April 29, Kearney split a double-header against Battle and Webb City.
The Bulldogs defeated Battle 7-4 as Braxton Page pitched six innings and allowed just two earned runs. Jackson Staab and Conway finished with two RBIs each. Kearney followed it with a loss to Webb City by a score of 8-5. It was their first loss since April 19, snapping an eight-game winning streak.
The team bounced back by beating Winnetonka 19-0 Monday, May 1. Jackson Helberg, Manny Linthacum and Conway finished with three RBIs each. Conway has been on absolute tear for the Kearney offense. Remley explained how important he has been to the offense in the clean-up spot. Conway is hitting .452 from the plate and has hit a ridiculous 46 RBIs on the season, including four home runs.
“He has come up big in several situations. He is driving them in, but the guys in front of him are getting on base, too,” Remley said. “We have reorganized our lineup to be more efficient in getting guys on base that are producing runs.”
Kearney will face rival Smithville in their next game on Wednesday, May 3.
