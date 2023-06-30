Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.

LIBERTY — The defensive glove and hitting prowess of Addison Smith has exited stage right as his Liberty career has concluded. The standout shortstop for the Blue Jays was rock solid for his entire high school career, including this past season. Smith was named the athlete of the year in 2022 and he takes home the same honor this season. He accumulated 24 of the 39 votes cast to become the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty boys sports.

Liberty Baseball

Addison Smith is the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty boys sports.
Liberty Baseball

Liberty’s Addison Smith throws to first base against Park Hill South April 3.
Liberty Baseball

Liberty’s Addison Smith will join the Oklahoma State baseball program this fall.

