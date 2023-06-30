Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.
LIBERTY — The defensive glove and hitting prowess of Addison Smith has exited stage right as his Liberty career has concluded. The standout shortstop for the Blue Jays was rock solid for his entire high school career, including this past season. Smith was named the athlete of the year in 2022 and he takes home the same honor this season. He accumulated 24 of the 39 votes cast to become the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Liberty boys sports.
“It feels really good to get all of those votes knowing that people trust in me overall, especially from my teammates,” he said. “It feels pretty good.”
Smith was the focal point of the Blue Jays lineup this year. He hit .444 from the plate with 52 hits. It felt like every time Smith came to bat something magical was going to happen, he had that aura about him.
On the defensive side, Smith corralled ground balls and choppers right at him as he was larger than life in the shortstop position. He finished with 92 assists in the position, a state record for most in a year. All of these stats led him to becoming the Suburban Conference Player of the Year and earned him a spot on the all-state first team.
As a team, Liberty finished the year with a 24-14 record. Their season came to an end in the district semifinals when they were defeated by Staley, but Smith explained how proud he was of the team’s growth from the beginning of the season.
“We started the year really rough, a lot of people did not have faith in us, but we all had faith in each other,” Smith said. “We just kept grinding and tried to get better every single day. We ended with an above .500 record and had a good season overall.”
This fall, Smith will be attending Oklahoma State University where he will be joining the Cowboys’ baseball roster.
Oklahoma State finished this season with a 41-20 record and hosted their own regional this year before being bounced by eventual College World Series finalist Oral Roberts.
The Cowboys finished with a share of the Big 12 regular season championship with Texas and West Virginia this season. Smith will be joining a loaded roaster ready to return to the NCAA Tournament, which is something that excites him.
“It is pretty close to home and they have a great coaching staff. They have great facilities and great school with great people,” Smith explained. “Those were definitely the reasons that drove me there.”
Smith intends to study business at Oklahoma State and to pursue professional baseball post college. When looking back on his career at Liberty, Smith could only smile when talking about his time with the 2021 state championship team.
“That was really cool because it was another year that not many people thought that we were going to be anything. But, we all just came together to win, which was an incredible accomplishment,” he said.
Smith’s on-field performance has been a joy to watch.
His leadership in the dugout has been a privilege to see as well. A combination of all of these attributes will serve him well when he dons the Oklahoma State jersey.
