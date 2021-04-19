Smithville baseball blasts Ruskin 15-0 in second straight matchup

SMITHVILLE — Smithville baseball ran it back with another 15-0 victory over Ruskin on Saturday, April 17 at Smithville High School. The Warriors won by the same margin against Ruskin five days prior.
The Warriors did most of their damage during an 11-run third inning to reach the mercy rule.
Senior Brad Schram scored three runs while batting in four runners as he went 2-for-2 at the plate. Sophomore Ryker Edwards sent in two RBIs and had a single hit while junior Christian Holderby finished with two hits.
Junior Julian Watkins pitched four strikeouts during his two innings on the mound while junior Keltin Nitsche had two strikeouts in one inning.
Smithville will face Benton during the opening round of the Pony Express Tournament 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 19 at Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph.
The next game will be played at 4:30 p.m. the following day at the same stadium if the Warriors win or at Bartlett Field if the Warriors lose. The final round of the tournament will be played on Thursday, April 22 either at 4:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. in the same locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.