Smithville baseball clinches Suburban Blue conference title

Smithville baseball earned a 4-1 win over Highway 92 rival Kearney Monday, May 10 at Kearney High School.
The Warriors built up a four-run lead through six innings. With two outs in the top of the first, senior Caleb Sanders hit a ground ball to center field as he earned a single and sent sophomore Ryker Edwards into home.
A fielding error by Kearney in the top of third put Edwards and senior Kyle Ruff in scoring position. Senior Brad Schram drove in both runners with a line drive to left field. Chester Brooks finished off the team’s scoring with a ground ball single in the top of the sixth to send home Sam Wornson.
Kearney earned its only run in the bottom of the seventh when W Kennedy scored a sacrifice grounder from Peyton Eise. The Warriors earned two more outs to cut off the comeback attempt. Sanders closed out a full game on the mound for Smithville, striking out three while allowing one run and three hits.
The Warriors clinched the Suburban Blue conference title with the win and hold a 22-6 regular season record that included a 19-game winning streak.
Kearney rebounded with a 12-1 win over Grandview to move back to .500 in the regular season with a 13-13 record.
Smithville will enter as the No. 1 seed in the Missouri Class 5 District 8 tournament, starting with a 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 quarterfinals matchup against East Kansas City at home. No. 3-seed Kearney will face Lincoln College Prep 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at Kearney High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.