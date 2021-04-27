Smithville baseball continue scoring tear with win over Raytown South

SMITHVILLE — Smithville baseball soundly defeated Raytown South 13-0 in five innings on Monday, April 26, to improve the team’s win streak to seven straight games.
The Warriors have scored 34 straight runs over the last three games and have had a 77-11 scoring margin during the team’s recent win streak.
Senior Brad Schram racked up 10 RBIs over the last three games along with seven hits. Senior Kyle Ruff finished close behind with six hits and six RBIs during that stretch.
Sophomore Ryker Edwards delivered six strikeouts and allowed only one run during his four and two-third innings against Raytown South. Jacob Wheeler added five strikeouts against and allowed six hits in six innings in the team’s 10-0 win over Winnetonka.
Junior Keltin Nitsche and Julian Watkins split six innings in a 17-4 win over Lafayette on April 22. Nitsche allowed three runs before Watkins closed it out with five strikeouts and one run allowed.
Smithville (12-5) faced St. Pius X Tuesday, April 27, at St. Pius X Athletic Complex and will turn their attention to a matchup against Harrisonville Friday, April 30, at Smithville High School.
