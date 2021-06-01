SMITHVILLE — Smithville baseball’s magical run came to an end in the Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinals after a 7-3 loss to Grain Valley on Saturday, May 29 at Blue Springs South High School.
The Eagles turned a grind-it-out contest into a lopsided 7-0 affair with a total of five runs over the fourth and fifth innings. Smithville responded to Grain Valley’s three scores in the top of the fifth by scoring three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
Still, Grain Valley staved off runners in scoring position over each of the final two innings to shut down any comeback attempts.
“We just weren’t ourselves today,” Smithville head coach Josh Speer said. “Every time they got runners on, they took advantage and found ways to score those runs. We struggled at times, especially early on, to get runners across (when Smithville had runners on).”
The Warriors got 13 runners on bases, but their nine hits only turned into three runs as nine runners were left on base. Grain Valley scored seven runs with the same number of runners reaching base on two less hits.
Senior pitcher Caleb Sanders earned seven strikeouts in the game, with six coming in the first three innings as he limited the Eagles to two runs. Sanders weathered a tough fourth inning when a wild pitch allowed a score before the next batter hit a double to give Grain Valley a commanding 4-0 lead.
Sanders started the next inning by hitting the first batter with a pitch before giving up a two-run homer. Speer made a pitching change and put senior Brad Schram on the mound. Schram gave up one run when catcher Christian Holderby missed a throw to stop a steal at second and Grain Valley’s Alex Snyder took over from third to score.
Schram closed out the inning with his second strikeout over the first three at-bats after he took the mound. He earned just one more strikeout the rest of the way, but still limited the Eagles to seven at-bats over the final two innings.
Junior Chester Brooks gave Smithville a little bit of life when he sent sophomore Andrew Hedgecorth into home with a line-drive single to left field in the fifth inning. Senior Kyle Ruff followed up with a single on a fly ball to right field. Sophomore Ryker Edwards sent Ruff in for the score on a fly-ball double to right field.
Speer said he was happy with the way his team never stopped fighting even as the score ballooned to seven runs.
“I could not be more proud of the guys with the way they battled and they didn’t give up,” Speer said. “They were battling through the last out. Just a true testament to those guys.”
But the Warriors found themselves in too big of a hole during the final innings.
Smithville started the sixth with two outs. Singles from Hedgecorth and sophomore Preston Rash turned into stranded runners as Grain Valley’s Cole Keller snagged a pop fly in left field from Brooks.
The Warriors found themselves in the same spot to start the seventh before Brad Schram avoided the final out with a double on a fly ball to left field. Sanders earned a walk, but senior Cannon Kobyiski struck out on the next at-bat.
Speer congratulated Grain Valley after the game on being a great baseball team that is well coached.
“They did an excellent job today,” Speer said. “They were obviously the better team.”
The emotions flowed for the Warriors after the game. When the players finished hugging and walked to the dugout, Speer and Schram remained embraced in the outfield.
Speer said he spent time telling Schram how proud he was of a player who will leave Smithville with countless hitting records and helped set the new program record for total wins in a season.
“I’ve known Brad since he was probably eight or nine years old,” Speer said. “I’ve been able to watch him grow from a boy to a man and just see the way he’s matured over the years.”
Schram will exit the program alongside fellow seniors in Sanders, Ruff, Kobyiski, Jacob Wheeler and Thomas Oxley. The senior class finished with conference and district titles as the team reeled off a 19-game win streak during their 26-7 regular season.
“Those seniors have done great things for our program,” Speer said. “They’ve established a great tradition with us winning and doing things the right way.”
