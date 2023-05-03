SMITHVILLE — The Warriors have found great form as they have won six straight games since April 24. Smithville has outscored their opponents 79-2 during this stretch of good play. The ridiculous winning streak started with a 13-1 win against Raytown South.
Smithville followed it by beating Grandview 10-0 April 26. Lucas Clay pitched all five innings in the game. He allowed just one hit and walked one batter in the victory. He struck out four to lead Smithville. Ryker Edwards drilled a two-run homer to highlight the victory.
The Warriors went on the road to meet Harrisonville Friday, April 28. Smithville walked away with a 13-0 victory. The Warriors’ Drake Odneal, Noah Vollenweider, Wryker House, Andrew Hedgecorth and Ryker Edwards all finished with a double. Max McKenzie was able to nail a triple, too.
On Saturday, April 29, Smithville traveled south to Joplin to meet the hosts and Nevada in a double-header. Against Joplin, Smithville won 13-1 as Edwards knocked in five runs on two hits. Odneal and House also finished with two hits each. House pitched five innings and allowed just four hits in the win.
Later that same day, Smithville topped Nevada 10-0.
The Warriors scored seven runs in the first inning. Odneal and Vollenweider finished with two RBIs each in the win. Garrett Pulse pitched four innings and allowed two hits.
In their latest game, Smithville demolished Ruskin 20-0 on Monday, May 1. Ben Murawksi, Vollenweider and McKenzie finished with two RBIs each. Odneal brought home three runs in the win. Clay pitched two innings, allowed zero hits and struck out three batters.
Smithville will meet Kearney for the first time this season on the road Wednesday, May 3.
