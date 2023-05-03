Smithville Baseball

Smithville’s Preston Rash has been a key part of the Warriors’ offense this year.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors have found great form as they have won six straight games since April 24. Smithville has outscored their opponents 79-2 during this stretch of good play. The ridiculous winning streak started with a 13-1 win against Raytown South.

Smithville followed it by beating Grandview 10-0 April 26. Lucas Clay pitched all five innings in the game. He allowed just one hit and walked one batter in the victory. He struck out four to lead Smithville. Ryker Edwards drilled a two-run homer to highlight the victory.

