SMITHVILLE — Smithville baseball put a punctuation point on its dominant season by winning the district title with a shutout victory over rival Kearney.
The Warriors blew open the games in the middle innings and refused to let the Bulldogs get on the scoreboard during a 6-0 win in the Missouri Class 5 District 8 final Saturday, May 22, at the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy.
Smithville senior Kyle Ruff got his team started in the bottom of third with a fly-ball single to right field that drove in sophomore Andrew Hedgecorth. Senior Brad Schram followed up with a sacrifice fly to left field that allowed junior Chester Brooks to score.
Brooks kept the scoring going in the fourth inning when he hit a rare inside-the-park home run on a line drive to center field, rounding the base along with sophomore Samuel Wornson to go up 5-0. Wornson rounded out the Warriors' scoring with a line-drive single in the fifth inning, sending junior Cooper Ezzell in for the score.
The final margin read 6-0, but the Bulldogs worked their way to multiple scoring opportunities. Kearney put runners in scoring position during each of the final five innings.
The Warriors' defense just refused to break.
The Bulldogs best chance came in the top of the sixth when they put runners on second and third with zero outs before Schram took over the mound.
Schram navigated his team through the inning with a strikeout and two ground balls to junior third baseman Adin Muraswki, who took the outs at home and at second base on fielder’s choice plays.
Smithville senior Caleb Sanders earned six strikeouts in his five innings before Schram took over.
Kearney junior Peyton Eise earned two strikeouts in four innings pitched, looking solid with just two runs through three innings and two outs in the fourth before Brooks broke the game open. Sophomore Koultin Teat finished the game with one strike and allowed one run over his two innings of relief duty.
The Bulldogs finished the season 17-4 despite multiple injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear for senior catcher Kandon Sheley that forced the team to make big changes to lineups and lean on underclassmen. Kearney had seven seniors on the team which included: Sheley, Lance Bolles, Kyle Burns, Carson Frakes, Conner Murphy, Nathan Wetzel and Moses Woodfin.
Smithville (26-6) will face Grain Valley (25-8) in the sectional round 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Grain Valley High School. The Warriors lost to Grain Valley 9-8 in a 10-inning game on March 22.
