Smithville beats Platte County, take win streak to 16 games

Smithville — Smithville baseball swept Platte County as the Warriors take their winning streak to 16 games.
Smithville sophomore Ryker Edwards crushed the ball past the centerfield fence to score three runs in the top of the third to beat the Pirates 4-1 Monday, May 3, at Platte County High School.
Edwards already got his team started with a homer in the first inning. Platte County sophomore Jeter Mauzey returned the favor in the second inning with a solo homer.
The Pirates pulled out one run in the bottom of the third before Smithville senior pitcher Caleb Sanders locked them down nearly the rest of the way. Senior Brad Schram replaced Sanders with one out to go, earning a strikeout against Platte County senior Dayton Mitchell.
The Warriors entered the game coming off three games in two days over the weekend. They beat Harrisonville, Carthage and Joplin by a combined 26-3 scoring margin.
Smithville started the year 1-5, but have not lost a single game since. The Warriors have had their smallest margins of victory against the Pirates. In their April 9 matchup, the team won 6-5 after Edwards hit a sacrifice fly to earn the deciding run.
Smithville (17-5) will face Grandview 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Grandview High School and Winnetonka 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Winnetonka High School. The Warriors will have a day off before hosting Grandview again for Senior Night at 5 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Smithville High School.
