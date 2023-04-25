SMITHVILLE — The Warriors returned home for the first time in 12 days on Monday, April 24. The Warriors finished with a resounding victory against Raytown South in their homecoming. Smithville won 13-1 in five innings of action.
Smithville scored in three of the four innings they batted in. Sam Wornson and Ben Murawski led the team with two RBIs each. Smithville scored five of their six runs in the fourth inning with two outs on the board. Efficient base running and hitting for contact allowed Smithville to gain the advantage.
On the mound, Smithville’s Garrett Pulse pitched four innings and allowed two hits and one earned run. Luke Noecker replaced Pulse in the top of the fifth inning to close the game out. He struck out two of the three batters that he faced.
One of the highlights for Smithville came from third baseman Preston Rash. He was last year’s starting catcher and has now moved into the role in the infield. The transition has allowed him to work on all facets of his game. The Park University commit is working hard to bring his team to glory with the district tournament looming.
“We are just trying to come together and get some more wins,” he said. “It has definitely been a change of pace. We have got to piece together some hits and try to get more than one at a time. If we can do that, then we are going to be rolling.”
In their next game, Smithville will meet Grandview at home on Wednesday, April 26.
