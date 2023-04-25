SMITHVILLE — The Warriors returned home for the first time in 12 days on Monday, April 24. The Warriors finished with a resounding victory against Raytown South in their homecoming. Smithville won 13-1 in five innings of action.

Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Max McKenzie bats against Raytown South on Monday, April 24. 

Smithville scored in three of the four innings they batted in. Sam Wornson and Ben Murawski led the team with two RBIs each. Smithville scored five of their six runs in the fourth inning with two outs on the board. Efficient base running and hitting for contact allowed Smithville to gain the advantage.

Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Preston Rash makes leaping catch against Raytown South on Monday, April 24. 
Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Andrew Hedgecorth during a game against Raytown South on Monday, April 24. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

