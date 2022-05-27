PARKVILLE — A tough first inning was the difference in Platte County’s victory over Smithville in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game May 19. The Pirates defeated the Warriors 10-8 in the season’s final game for Smithville.
Platte County opened the game by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. They attacked pitches and were able to force tough plays on the Smithville defense.
The Warriors responded in the next frame, though. They added three runs in the top of the second inning to draw closer to Platte County. The first of the three runs came from a wild pitch that allowed a runner to score from third base. The other two came from walks with the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the inning, the Pirates added to their lead by scoring twice, resulting in a 9-3 advantage.
Momentum began to swing in the favor of Smithville in the fourth inning. Ben Murawski drilled a huge shot into the outfield, which scored two runs to push the Warriors closer to Platte County. Preston Rash followed with a 2-RBI hit as well. Smithville trailed 9-7 at the middle of the fourth inning.
A run by Platte County in the bottom of the frame gave the Pirates their 10th and final run, which Smithville could not answer. A single run for Smithville in the sixth inning was as close as the team could get in the district title game. Although, the Warriors did not get the win, timely hits and strong pitching by Andrew Hedgecorth made the visit to Creekside Baseball Park worth it.
Hedgecorth came into relief halfway through the game and finished with six strikeouts in four innings of work. He only allowed one run in his efforts.
The final record for Smithville was 23-10 as the year ended with ups and downs. The Warriors are represented by many young players that are sure to bring the Warriors back to glory next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.