SMITHVILLE — If a team is going to give up five runs, it’s much better to do so in the first inning than the last inning. Smithville gave up five runs in the opening frame to Platte County in an instant classic that went into extra innings. The Warriors couldn’t hang on as they lost 9-7 on Friday, April 8, but the events leading to the final score were akin to a rollercoaster.
The Warriors gave Platte County all the momentum by allowing the runs in the first inning, but Smithville was able to give some hope to their home crowd in the second inning when they tacked on one run.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Smithville trailed 6-1 after a Pirates’ run in the top portion of the frame. Smithville gained ground on their opponent with three runs to cut the deficit to 6-4. Head coach Josh Speer was proud of the way his team fought back after trailing big in the early part of the game.
"It would have been easy to just lie down after the first inning after spotting them five," he said. "I could not be more proud of the effort and determination that they showed.”
Platte County had an opportunity to the blow the doors off of Smithville with runners in scoring positions in the top of the fifth inning. Andrew Hedgecorth came in for the Warriors to relief pitch and was impressive. He was able to get out of the jam in the fifth inning that provided a stable spark on the mound for the team.
In the next inning, all three outs for the Warriors came from strikeouts from Hedgecorth, which closed out the sixth frame. Things started to look up for Smithville in the bottom of the sixth inning as they were down 7-3.
Smithville loaded the bases from a couple of timely hits and walks. Chester Brooks stepped into the batters box with the bases full. Brooks stepped into a high fast ball that he absolutely slammed into deep left center. The ball dropped in the outfield and Brooks was able to stand at second place, clearing the bases for the three RBI double. The double by Brooks tied the game at 7 runs apiece in the sixth inning, but Smithville had runners on second and third base. Sadly, they could not bring them home to take the lead.
“We were a hit away there and we had guys in scoring positions and we just couldn’t get the big hit,” Speer said. “We hit a lot of hard balls right at them in those scenarios.”
Hedegcorth continued to pitch well in the seventh inning as the Warriors retired the side and the bats were up with a chance to win the game. Smithville was able to get two runners on, but Platte County got out of the jam and extra innings were needed.
Three up and three down was the result of Platte County’s batting in the top of the eighth inning behind strong infield defense from the Warriors. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Smithville had the top of the lineup batting with a chance to win the game, but the Pirates pitched well, retiring all three batters faced including star outfielder Ryker Edwards.
Edwards watched a pitch fly by him and the umpire called strike three to end the eighth inning. As Edwards walked by the umpire, Edwards looked frustrated and angry. He flung his bat toward the dugout while the umpire followed behind him. The result of Edwards’ bat toss was the umpire throwing the junior outfielder out of the game.
The Smithville fans became visibly angry at the umpire as fans barked from outside the fence. Speer had a short discussion with the umpire after Edwards had been ejected, but that was only the beginning. The umpire was fed up with the fans' treatment of him and stomped toward the fence.
The umpire began yelling at fans for their reaction to his umpire’s decision, even though obscenities were not heard from the fans. He lifted his finger and pointed at a whole section and told them that they had to leave the ball park. The umpire ejected a group of five to 10 fans from the game.
Speer opted not comment on the events that occurred after Edwards’ ejection.
Momentum certainly swung back in the favor of Platte County after the lengthy delay. The Pirates added two runs in the top of the ninth inning as Hedgecorth threw his fifth inning of work and was visibly exhausted.
Final/9: SHS 7-9 PCBases loaded for the Warriors with zero out and the Pirates get out of it.An instant classic, really wild on all facets of the game!Tough loss for Smithville, but they battled really hard! pic.twitter.com/RRNF3s2sBz— Liam (@liamkeating7) April 9, 2022
Smithville couldn’t answer in the bottom of the ninth inning and Platte County earned the win in extra innings.
The Warriors were able to bounce back in their next game against Ruskin on Monday, April 11. Smithville claimed the 15-0 win in four innings. The next game for the Warriors will be against Grandview on Tuesday, April 12.
