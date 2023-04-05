SMITHVILLE — It was a weekend trip to southern Missouri for the Warriors in their latest games. Although it was a chance to meet new teams, Smithville (5-7) could not find a way to string together wins. They were defeated by Branson 8-7 on Friday, March 31.
The Warriors jumped out to a 6-2 lead through the first four innings, but a furious comeback from the Pirates allowed them to steal a win. Ben Murawski led the team with two RBIs and two hits. Ryker Edwards and Preston Rash also finished with two hits each. ‘
Edwards drilled a home run past the left field wall to provide a consolation in the defeat. Drake Odneal pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits.
Following the Branson game, Smithville faced St. Thomas Aquinas in a double-header on Friday, March 31. The Saints earned a close win topping Smithville 7-6. Just like in game one, Smithville started fast. They led 4-0 after the first inning, but could not hang on. The Saints outscored Smithville 5-1 in the final two innings of the game to steal the win.
Odneal hit a two-run homer against St. Thomas Aquinas as the highlight for the Warriors. Garrett Pulse earned the start for the Warriors. He pitched 5.2 innings and allowed five hits and five earned runs. He struck out three batters.
Smithville bounced back with a win against Logan-Rogersville on Saturday, April 1. The Warriors took a 10-4 win as Edwards dominated from the dish. He went 3-for-4 with a double and triple. He finished with four RBIs in the win. Andrew Hedgecorth pitched six innings and allowed five hits and three earned runs. Hedgecorth struck out six batters in the win.
In their latest game, Smithville lost to Ray-Pec 6-5 on Monday, April 3. The Warriors took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Panthers were able to come away with the win after scoring a run in the sixth and seventh inning. Ray-Pec earned the walk-off win on a fielder’s choice.
Smithville’s Ben Murawski, Sam Wornson and Edwards led the team with two hits each in the loss. Hedgecorth led the Warriors with two RBIs in the game.
Smithville will meet Excelsior Springs (9-4) away from home in their next game on Wednesday, April 5.
