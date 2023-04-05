Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Andrew Hedgecorth pitches against Platte County March 27. 

 Todd Nugent/PCPreps Extra

SMITHVILLE — It was a weekend trip to southern Missouri for the Warriors in their latest games. Although it was a chance to meet new teams, Smithville (5-7) could not find a way to string together wins. They were defeated by Branson 8-7 on Friday, March 31.

The Warriors jumped out to a 6-2 lead through the first four innings, but a furious comeback from the Pirates allowed them to steal a win. Ben Murawski led the team with two RBIs and two hits. Ryker Edwards and Preston Rash also finished with two hits each. ‘

