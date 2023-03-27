SMITHVILLE — The Warriors have started the season on a roll following the Metro Leadoff Tournament. The Warriors defeated Oak Park and North Kansas City in a double-header March 23.
Smithville defeated North Kansas City 16-1 as the Warriors allowed just one hit overall from five combined innings. Andrew Hedgecorth struck out three batters in two innings pitched. Lucas Clay and Eli Knorr pitched the rest of the game for Smithville.
In the batter’s box, Max McKenzie finished with three hits along with Noah Vollenweider. Vollenweider had three RBIs to lead the Warriors in an easy win over the Hornets.
Smithville topped Oak Park 6-1 in game two of the double-header. The Warriors were led on the mound by Wryker House. He pitched five innings and threw three strikeouts, allowing just five hits and one earned run. Lukas Noecker closed the door on Oak Park as he pitched the final two innings, striking out four batters.
It was a big third inning where the Warriors did their damage. Smithville scored four runs during the third as clutch hitting and great base running reigned supreme. Hedgecorth was the top hitter for the Warriors against Oak Park. He had three hits and one RBI in the win.
The Warriors will meet Platte County in their next game on Monday, March 27.
