SMITHVILLE — The Warriors have started the season on a roll following the Metro Leadoff Tournament. The Warriors defeated Oak Park and North Kansas City in a double-header March 23.

Smithville's Andrew Hedgecorth celebrates after hitting a double against Oak Park March 23. 

Smithville defeated North Kansas City 16-1 as the Warriors allowed just one hit overall from five combined innings. Andrew Hedgecorth struck out three batters in two innings pitched. Lucas Clay and Eli Knorr pitched the rest of the game for Smithville.

Smithville's Wryker House pitches against Oak Park on Thursday, March 23. 
Smithville's Preston Rash during a game against Oak Park March 23. 

