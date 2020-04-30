Smithville pitcher Palmer signs with Lawrence University

SMITHVILLE — Warriors pitcher Jonah Palmer announced his commitment to play baseball at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Palmer went 2-0 on the mound during his junior season. He held a 3.61 ERA over 22 innings pitched. His top performances include throwing a complete game shutout against Winnetonka and striking out 13 batters in a win over Harrisonville in 2019.
The Warriors finished the 2019 season with a 16-14 record on their way to the district semifinals.
