Smithville pitcher Palmer signs with Lawrence University

Smithville senior pitcher Jonah Palmer signs with Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, to play baseball.

 Submitted

SMITHVILLE — Warriors pitcher Jonah Palmer announced his commitment to play baseball at Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Palmer went 2-0 on the mound during his junior season. He held a 3.61 ERA over 22 innings pitched. His top performances include throwing a complete game shutout against Winnetonka and striking out 13 batters in a win over Harrisonville in 2019.

The Warriors finished the 2019 season with a 16-14 record on their way to the district semifinals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.