SMITHVILLE — The Warriors continued their strong play of baseball as the team rides high on a three-game winning streak. Smithville has beaten Raytown South, Savannah and Excelsior Springs with timely hitting and strong defense.
Smithville earned the 10-0 win over Raytown South on Thursday, March 31. The game finished in the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule. Smithville slammed four runs past the Cardinals in the fourth and fifth innings to get to the magic number.
Leading the team against Raytown South was Ryker Edwards who drove in four runs on four hits. Mason Crim led the team on the mound throwing five innings and striking out five batters to gain the victory.
The next day, Smithville clawed past Savannah in a 7-5 victory on Friday, April 1. Andrew Hedgecorth led the way for the team as he threw five innings. The Warriors led for the majority of the game as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings.
Savannah was able to grab a run in the third inning to cut the Warriors’ lead. In the fifth inning, Savannah did the most damage as they hung four runs on the home team. Hedgecorth was able to close out the inning as the starting pitcher with Savannah leading 5-3.
Smithville’s comeback came in the sixth inning as the team added four runs. Hedgecorth led the game with two hits while Edwards was able to tally two RBIs. Luke Noecker relieved Hedgecorth and threw two scoreless innings to close out the game and earn Smithville the win.
Crim started for the Warriors, once again, as the team played Excelsior Springs on Monday, April 4. The Warriors defeated them 7-3 to earn their third win in a row.
Crim allowed an opening two runs in the first inning, but was able to settle down as pitched through four innings and recorded two strikeouts.
Austin Miller came in to relieve Crim as Miller finished the game throwing three innings of scoreless play.
Edwards played well against the Tigers, too. He added three hits to his name while the team tacked on 12 hits total for the seven runs.
The three-game win streak for the Warriors has them playing some strong ball. The team will look to continue this impressive stretch against Platte County on Friday, April 8.
