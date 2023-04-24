ST. JOSEPH — The Warriors were agonizingly close to winning the Pony Express Tournament Championship on Wednesday, April 19, but fell to Savannah 12-7 in a 14-inning marathon of a game.

The play of the game for Smithville came from shortstop Andrew Hedgecorth. The Warriors were trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning. There were two outs and he had two strikes. Hedgecorth connected on a hit to left field, which scored Noah Vollenweider and Tristan Henshaw to keep the game alive.

Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Garrett Pulse pitches against Savannah in the Pony Express Championship on Wednesday, April 19. 

