ST. JOSEPH — The Warriors were agonizingly close to winning the Pony Express Tournament Championship on Wednesday, April 19, but fell to Savannah 12-7 in a 14-inning marathon of a game.
The play of the game for Smithville came from shortstop Andrew Hedgecorth. The Warriors were trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning. There were two outs and he had two strikes. Hedgecorth connected on a hit to left field, which scored Noah Vollenweider and Tristan Henshaw to keep the game alive.
The Warriors had a few chances following the ninth inning with their best coming in the 13th. They had the bases loaded, but were unable to score any runs with a fly out to center field ending the frame. Savannah scored five runs in the top of the 14th inning to take the lead and the eventual title of the tournament.
Garrett Pulse started the title game and allowed two earned runs off seven hits in four innings of action. He also struck out three batters to set the stage for the Warriors. Max McKenzie finished with three hits on seven at-bats with one of his hits turning into a triple.
Smithville bounced back after the loss to Savannah by defeating Pleasant Hill 6-4 on Saturday, April 22. Hedgecorth pitched 5.2 innings and allowed four earned runs on nine hits. He also struck out six batters.
Following the Pleasant Hill win, Smithville faced Excelsior Springs that same day. It was a low-scoring grind-it-out game. The Tigers topped Smithville 1-0 as Drake Odneal, Jacob Kruse and Bryce Whitney combined to pitch against Excelsior Springs. The group allowed just four hits and struck out seven batters. The Warriors struggled from the plate and could only muster four hits.
The Warriors will meet Raytwon South at home on Monday, April 24.
