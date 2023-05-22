PARKVILLE — Highway 92 always provides a fierce, unnerving rivalry game in any sport. On May 18, the stakes could not have been higher as Smithville and Platte County met in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals. Through defensive execution and timely hitting, the Warriors edged the Pirates 5-4 to advance to the district title game.
The play of the game came in the final moment. Tristan Henshaw was pitching for the Warriors. He allowed two hits and one earned run in the his only inning of work, which came in the seventh. He used his patented knuckle ball, an eephus pitch to keep the Pirates guessing.
With a runner on third base, Smithville led 5-4 with two outs. Henshaw threw a pitch in the dirt that skipped off the ground and into the backstop. The ball ricocheted back towards Wryker House, who was playing catcher. He dove towards home plate to protect the winning run and was slapped a tag on the diving Platte County runner. The umpire called out and Smithville was victorious in an incredible defensive play by House.
“Fast ball, missed the zone obviously. It bounced perfectly off of the backstop and right to me,” House described. “It was the right call.”
The Warriors never trailed in the game, but Platte County responded each time the Warriors were able to put a run across the board. Sam Wornson and Ryker Edwards were explosive from the plate. Each hit a triple to set up the offense. Wornson scored two runs to led the team and Edwards finished with a game-high two RBIs.
Edwards’ triple scored Wornson from first base in the bottom of the fifth inning. He smashed a ball towards the warning track and his athletic ability allowed him to reach third base. Wornson’s run regained Smithville’s lead to 4-3.
“Coming up to bat, I was expecting off speed. As soon as I saw the ball breaking, I can hit that,’ Edwards said of his thought at the time. “I put a good swing on it and hit it to the fence.”
Preston Rash was the next batter for the Warriors. He hit a hard ground ball to the right side of the field. It flew through the gap and scored Edwards to give Smithville a 5-3 lead. As he was sprinting towards first base, Rash threw his hands towards the Warriors’ bench and fans to pump them up. It was a true momentum play that gave Smithville the necessary runs to win.
The starting pitching and defense for Smithville were incredible, too. The first six innings were pitched by Andrew Hedgecorth. The senior allowed seven hits and three earned runs. His best piece of pitching came in the sixth inning when the Pirates had runners on second and third. Hedgecorth struck out the Pirates’ hitter on three pitches to close the inning out. He screamed towards the bench in excitement as the momentum gave the Warriors’ a necessary boost.
“I pitch the big games and I felt like if they gave me the ball from the start, we would win the game,” Hedgecorth said. “When I get the ball from the start, we win games. This is a big-momentum win.”
Smithville’s all-around good play from pitching to hitting to defense allowed them the win the district semifinal game. They will face Kearney in the district championship at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 22. Smithville lost to Kearney 2-1 in the regular season.
“We’ve become a better team as the year as gone on,” Edwards said. “We are finally figuring out who we are.”
