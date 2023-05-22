Smithville's Wryker House makes the game-winning tag against Platte County in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Thursday, May 18. 

PARKVILLE — Highway 92 always provides a fierce, unnerving rivalry game in any sport. On May 18, the stakes could not have been higher as Smithville and Platte County met in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals. Through defensive execution and timely hitting, the Warriors edged the Pirates 5-4 to advance to the district title game.

The play of the game came in the final moment. Tristan Henshaw was pitching for the Warriors. He allowed two hits and one earned run in the his only inning of work, which came in the seventh. He used his patented knuckle ball, an eephus pitch to keep the Pirates guessing.

Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Wryker House makes the tag on Platte County to win the game on Thursday, May 18. 
Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Ryker Edwards laughs with Josh Speer after recording a double against Platte County on Thursday, May 18. 
Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Preston Rash celebrates after driving in a run against Platte County on Thursday, May 18. 
Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Andrew Hedgecorth celebrates after striking out Platte County on Thursday, May 18. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

