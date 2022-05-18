PARKVILLE — Smithville’s Mason Crim has performed under pressure many times in his Warriors’ career. When he stepped on the mound against Kearney on Tuesday, May 17, he was ready for the challenge.
He succeeded as Smithville defeated Kearney 9-1 in the semifinals of the Class 5 District 8 tournament.
“I was ready, some of my other sports have prepared me for the moment,” Crim said. “I attribute it to wrestling, that one-on-one mentality. You have to go on to the mound and do your own thing.”
Crim used a high fast ball and then a breaking ball in the dirt to confuse the Kearney batters, which led to strikeouts and opportunities for the defense to make a play. Smithville head coach Josh Speer said the defense was top-notch as his players were in the right spots.
“Our guys are really coming together as a team now,” he said. “Mason was phenomenal today. I’ll give Kearney credit, they hit the ball hard.”
The offense for Kearney earned the first run of the game in the second inning. But, Smithville was able to respond with a four-run third inning that gave the Warriors the advantage. Smithville added to their lead in the fifth and sixth innings as they led 7-1.
In the final frame, the Warriors were in need of some insurance runs. Sam Wornson stepped to the plate and delivered a two-run RBI double that boosted the score to 9-1, a lead that Bulldogs could not catch.
“We got that win over St. Joseph Central to end the regular season and it sprung us into the postseason,” Speer said. “Playing team baseball and doing what is best for the team.”
For Kearney, this loss to Smithville was a cruel way to end their season. The Bulldogs finished the year with an impressive record of 24-12. They did not play poorly against the Warriors however. At times, they were able to get the barrel of the bat on the ball.
“We have a great group of kids, they came to work every day trying to get better,” Kearney head coach Shane Remley said. “We just got unlucky. We hit about 10 line drives right at them. We hit balls hard.”
Remley explained his squad has been a tight-knit group that helped him in a tough season.
“This group has been my family this year,” Remley emotionally said. “My dad passed away in the fall and these guys were my peace, happiness. Every day, coming to work they would make me laugh and keep my mind off it. They are a great group of people.”
It was the final game for the senior class of Kearney, who had tough stretches with the injury bug. A.J. Bultmann, Wyatt Doores, Peyton Eise, Will Kennedy and Briggs Terwilleger represented their school with class and dignity, Remley said. They are a group of seniors that have taught the promising underclassmen so much this season.
A familiar foe awaits for the Warriors in their next outing. Smithville will face off against Platte County for the district championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Smithville has lost two games to the Pirates this year, with one of them in extra innings and the other by a single run.
If this third game is anything like the previous two, expect two clubs battling their hardest to keep their season alive.
“I have 100% confidence that we will be able to get it done on Thursday,” Crim said.
