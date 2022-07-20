SMITHVILLE — Smithville’s Andrew Hedgecorth is the latest athlete to announce his commitment to college athletics. On July 9, Hedgecorth took to social media to share the news that he will be playing baseball at Missouri S&T.
Hedgecorth, a rising senior, has played important roles for the baseball and football teams. The shortstop for the Warriors shared it was an easy decision to choose baseball over football when it came to the next level.
“Baseball has always been my first love. I did tell myself when I first started high school that if baseball offers never came and football offers did, I would go play football,” he said. “Baseball has always been my first sport and when the offers first came in, I knew that is what I wanted to do.”
Hedgecorth said sports wasn’t the main reason for picking Missouri S&T. The academics there and ability to further himself in the classroom was also a crucial part of his college decision.
“I don’t know if I am going to do engineering or architecture. I like the design part and how you are faced with a problem and forced to fix the problem,” Hedgecorth said. “I like that aspect of life where you are challenged and you have to go out and beat that challenge.’
It is well-known that Smithville’s athletic culture is supportive and positive. Hedgecorth looked for these traits in the next program he planned to step into.
“The culture really hit deep for me. I went down there in the spring and got to watch a game,” Hedgecorth shared. “The energy they brought and how close they all were. Almost every single one came up and greeted me. They made me feel very welcomed.”
Even though Hedgecorth chose baseball as his college sport, he will still be suiting up at quarterback this fall for the defending high school Class 4 State Champions.
