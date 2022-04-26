SMITHVILLE — An offensive explosion of seven runs boosted the Warriors to a come-from-behind victory over Raytown South Monday, April 25. Smithville defeated the Cardinals at home 10-4.
Smithville took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but it was the Cardinals who took advantage of poor defense and pitching.
In the third inning, Smithville’s Ryker Edwards, who started the game, was finding it hard to locate pitches. It didn’t help that the defense was struggling behind him as the team was credited for a couple errors. The Cardinals were able to slide four runs across the board.
“We were sloppy all around in that inning,” head coach Josh Speer said. “We walked four or five guys. We couldn’t throw strikes or work ahead in counts. We made a couple of errors there that they took advantage of.”
Austin Miller came into relief for the Warriors as Edwards’ day was done. With the bases loaded, Miller was able to record the final out of the inning. The Cardinals needed 4-1 with a response needed to reclaim the lead.
The jolt of energy came in the bottom of the fourth.
Sam Wornson stepped to the plate for Smithville and unleashed on a ball that traveled into the right field wall. Wornson stepped on the gas and made it to third base.
“I got ahead in the count so I just got a fast ball and I took that way to the wall and I got a triple out of it,” Wornson said. “We were looking a little down and I was excited to start it off with a bang.”
A wild pitch on the following at-bat allowed Wornson to score as Raytown South’s lead was cut to two runs. Wornson was key in the following inning as well.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Warriors put seven runs on the scoreboard. With zero outs, Wornson stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. He hit a hard ground ball to third base that went underneath the Cardinals' player and scored two runs to give Smithville the 5-4 lead.
When Raytown South ended the fifth inning, the score was in favor of Smithville 9-4. The Warriors added another run in the sixth inning, but the momentum had clearly swung in the home team’s favor and Raytown South could not mount a comeback.
There is more to work on for the Warriors, though. Speer wants a better approach at the plate so the team is better prepared for what pitches they will see in certain situations. He also shared that the defense will need to play better.
“We have a big week ahead of us. We have some things that need to be figured out,” Speer said. “Our pitchers will figure it out and throw strikes. Our approach at the plate is what we really have to focus on.”
The upcoming week of games for the Warriors will be tough as they face four top programs starting with a game against St. Pius X on Wednesday, April 27. They will play at Harrisonville on Friday, April 29. On Saturday, Smithville will play against Joplin and Carthage in a double header that will round out the week of play.
