Warriors prepare for new season

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are back on the diamond as baseball season begins. Smithville returns a solid group of players from last year’s squad that made it to the district championship game. In 2022, Smithville ended with a 23-10 record as Platte County defeated them in the district title game.
The Warriors are back and hungry for more as shortstop Andrew Hedgecorth and outfielder Ryker Edwards make their return. Hedgecorth has committed to playing baseball at Missouri S&T, while Edwards will play his college ball at Johnson County Community College. Sam Wornson and Preston Rash were crucial parts to the roster as well.
“Our guys have been very locked in; we have a big senior class and we have guys that are eager to get back to playing,” head coach Josh Speer said. “We have been trying to balance what we have been doing outside by mixing some things up so we aren’t doing the same things inside.”
The Warriors are prepared for another strong year, but it has been a difficult start to the year. Weather has forced Smithville to participate many of their preseason workouts inside as live hitting and fielding have been at a minimum. That is what made the jamboree on Tuesday, March 14 so necessary. Against strong competition, Smithville was able to get some early kinks of their system according to Speer.
“I feel really good about us defensively, I feel like we have a couple more arms compared to what we had last year,” Speer said. “I think we will have a lineup one through nine that can swing it.”
Smithville will open the season in the Metro Leadoff Tournament at Creekside Baseball Park. The Warriors will meet Lee’s Summit West at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17. They will face Park Hill at 4:30 p.m. later that day.
