SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are back on the diamond as baseball season begins. Smithville returns a solid group of players from last year’s squad that made it to the district championship game. In 2022, Smithville ended with a 23-10 record as Platte County defeated them in the district title game.

Warriors prepare for new season

Smithville's Andrew Hedgecorth during the jamboree on Tuesday, March 14. 

The Warriors are back and hungry for more as shortstop Andrew Hedgecorth and outfielder Ryker Edwards make their return. Hedgecorth has committed to playing baseball at Missouri S&T, while Edwards will play his college ball at Johnson County Community College. Sam Wornson and Preston Rash were crucial parts to the roster as well.

